Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks would be a good signing for Leicester City.

According to The Telegraph, the Foxes are plotting a move for Winks and "negotiations are understood to be under way over a potential deal".

New Leicester manager Enzo Maresca is said to believe that the 27-year-old has the "versatility and ability to become a key part of his squad in the Championship" as he looks to mount a challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Winks has one year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Ange Postecoglou will allow him to depart this summer.

The England international has found his game time increasingly limited at Spurs in recent years and he spent last season on loan in Italy with Sampdoria, making 20 appearances as his side were relegated from Serie A.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed the Foxes' pursuit of Winks, revealing that he believes he is a player who is too good for the Championship, but just below the standard required in the Premier League.

"Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Spurs midfielder Harry Winks," Palmer said.

"I think he'd be a good signing for Leicester, I think he just struggles at Premier League level, but he should be a very good player in the Championship.

"All you have to do is look at his record, since 2013 to 2023 he's played a total of 148 league games, 20 of those coming from Serie A, so 128 in the Premier League is not a great return, an average of 14 games a season.

"To get promotion out of the Championship, you need better players than the league and he's certainly better than the Championship and just short of being a very good Premier League player."

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leicester City?

Winks would be an excellent signing for the Foxes.

Leicester are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer after Youri Tielemans' departure and the likely exit of James Maddison, while the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Dennis Praet could also move on.

Although Winks has failed to live up to his potential, there is no doubt of his talent and he would bring quality to the King Power Stadium, while should Maresca opt for a possession-based style of play, he would be perfectly suited with his passing ability.

As Palmer says, Winks would be an outstanding addition for the Foxes in the Championship and it could be the ideal destination for him to rebuild his career.