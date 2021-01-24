‘Better than nothing’ – Many QPR fans react as club deliver significant Bright Osayi-Samuel update

Queens Park Rangers have announced that they have come to an agreement with Fenerbahce to sell Bright Osayi-Samuel this month.

The flying winger agreed a pre-contract deal with the Turkish giants last week, meaning that he would make the move in the summer once his QPR deal expires.

But it was not in the R’s best interests to keep the 23-year-old around for the rest of the season considering he had decided his future was away from west London, although it’s unclear what fee they received – with the R’s asking for £750,000 a few weeks ago according to Football Insider.

The Championship club announced yesterday that they’d reached an “acceptable agreement” for the winger to join Fenerbahce immediately, subject to a medical and personal terms.

Osayi-Samuel joined QPR in 2017 as a teenager from Blackpool, and whilst he’s never exactly been a prolific wide player it’s his electric pace that sets him aside from most other attackers in the Championship, hence the interest from further afield.

It represents a massive loss for Mark Warburton and the club though, who had accepted a bid of £4.7 million from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the summer but the player rejected the move, and QPR may have now lost out on the best part of £4 million on Osayi-Samuel.

If anything R’s supporters may be happy that the Turkish club’s fans will now stop coming over to the club’s Twitter account to take over the replies, but they themselves have been reacting to the latest update on Osayi-Samuel – who they won’t see in an R’s shirt again.

At last we're going to get rid of @Bright_097 this month itself, Greedy for money since the start of the Season as he thinkshe is too good , should have sold his last season itself, Scored great goals but most of his runs ended in being a goal kick, go and make money in Turkey — irfâan_14_09 (@IrfaanChutkai) January 23, 2021

Yep good — Hugo Ambrose (@hugoambrose1) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the efforts BOS, but sorry for the way you will leave. — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) January 23, 2021

Give it 12 motnsh he'll be back on loan or perm in championship. Was good for 3 months out of 4 years. No great loss. — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) January 23, 2021

£50 and some Turkish delight! — Jamie Maltman (@jmalty) January 23, 2021

Good don’t wanna see this man in another hoops shirt again — Tyler Habib (@tylerhabibb01) January 23, 2021

Very telling that there isn't the usual niceties of wishing him well and thanking him for his "service to the club". Clearly no love lost. — Jamie Mckenzie (@JamieMckenzie2) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the memories Bright but slightly sour ending… best for both. — Peter Sinclair (@PeterloughtonR) January 23, 2021

Something is definitely better than nothing 🤷‍♂️ — Ceri Dovey💙 (@ukgiantsfan1) January 23, 2021