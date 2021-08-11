‘Better than Messi’, ‘Starboy’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to 22-y/o’s goalscoring display v Port Vale

Sunderland have certainly enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

After securing a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic in their League One opener on Saturday attention soon turned to the Carabao Cup first round where they traveled to take on Port Vale.

Lee Johnson made significant changes to his side and opted to hand opportunities to several young players as they look to develop the talent in their youth set-ups.

One of the players who really impressed was Josh Hawkes.

The 22-year-old is regarded as a player who has the ability to really establish himself as a key Sunderland player over the course of this season and he certainly showed why he is so highly-rated with the opening goal against Port Vale.

The left winger slid home with a neat finish after 40 minutes of the match, his first since completing his move from Hartlepool to Sunderland last summer.

Supporters were clearly delighted to see Hawkes find the back of the net and taking to social media, they couldn’t hide their delight at his finish.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

Hope it gives him confidence — LJ(like and follow limit) (@SAFCLJ25) August 10, 2021

Gan on youngen!!! Get a few more. — Neil (@notch_32) August 10, 2021

Star boy 😍 Who called the hat-trick? — Mary Moo Cow🇵🇸 (@TerryHobkirk) August 10, 2021

BETTER THAN MESSI — Rafael (@rafaelyanbfr) August 10, 2021

What a player🔥 — mark bussey (@markbussey14) August 10, 2021

Get in lads — Fraser Nicholson (@FNSAFC11) August 10, 2021

Goat 🐐 — David Robledo (@Davidrl_04) August 10, 2021

Some boy — . (@iIIusionsKzz) August 10, 2021