This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Rob Dickie is closing in on a move to Bristol City, according to Mike McGrath.

The Robins have agreed a deal worth up to £1 million for the Hoops defender, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at Loftus Road.

Will Rob Dickie be a good signing for Bristol City?

FLW's writers have issued their verdict on whether this is a good deal for both clubs - let's see what they have to say...

Adam Jones

Even though he only has one year left on his contract, £1m seems like a low fee for Dickie who has plenty of experience at this level now.

With three seasons of Championship experience under his belt, it shouldn't take him long to adapt to life at Ashton Gate.

And he's a much-needed addition too with Timm Klose leaving in January, Taylor Moore being released, Tomas Kalas not certain to stay and Nathan Baker deciding to retire.

At 27, he could be an excellent long-term addition for the Robins and the fact he's coming in permanently is a plus.

Looking at this potential deal from QPR's point of view, it's a disappointing fee for them because he has been linked with a Premier League move before and they could have generated a much bigger fee for him in the past.

But with just one year left on his deal, £1m is better than losing him for nothing.

Still, this is probably a much better deal for Bristol City than it is for QPR.

Ben Wignall

Ultimately if Dickie wants to leave QPR and Gareth Ainsworth was keen to move him on anyway, then it has to be seen as a decent deal.

Dickie is going into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road and with a regression in performances during the 2022-23 season, it does make sense to let him leave and getting £1 million for him - despite the fact he could've gone perhaps 18 months ago for 10 times that - is fine.

It wouldn't be a shock though if he heads to Bristol City and rediscovers his old form, with Zak Vyner and Rob Atkinson potential centre-back partners they would make for a good Championship duo or even a trio if Nigel Pearson goes for a back three.

The only regret there may be from QPR is that they are directly going to strengthen a divisional rival by selling Dickie - the quality he has showed over the years suggests that someone else could benefit from getting a refreshed player and if City flourish and the R's don't, then they'll look pretty silly.

Declan Harte

With just one year left on his contract, QPR didn’t have much of a choice on whether to cash-in on Dickie or not.

They could have let the 27-year-old depart as a free agent in 12 months’ time, but his importance to the side isn’t nearly worth losing him for nothing.

There is the chance that he rediscovers his best form at Bristol City, having suffered a disappointing campaign, in which case QPR will have ultimately strengthened a rival.

But the £1 million they will receive is a decent price for taking that risk, under the circumstances.

This is a deal that perhaps works out better for Bristol City in the long-run, but is still fine for QPR.