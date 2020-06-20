Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Better than Lionel Messi’ – Many Derby County fans react to performance of 18-y/o v Millwall

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Derby County supporters have been suggesting that Louie Sibley has the ability to help fire them towards a top six finish in the remaining matches, after the 18-year-old produced a stunning performance to help the Rams secure a 3-2 win at Millwall.

Philip Cocu’s side headed into the game at Millwall knowing that they realistically needed to secure all three points if they were to give themselves a chance of finishing inside the play-off places, and despite going a goal down inside the first 15 minutes they managed to turn things around thanks mostly to the individual brilliance of Sibley.

The attacking midfielder had started the Rams’ last game before the lockdown registering a stunning strike in their 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers, and Cocu once again entrusted him to start the game playing off Martyn Waghorn in the number ten position.

That decision could not have been proven to have been more right, with Sibley showing some classy touches throughout the opening exchanges, before he worked his way into the penalty area with some excellent foot work before lashing the ball into the top corner to draw the Rams level on 26 minutes.

Sibley was again instrumental for Derby in the second period and it was the 18-year-old who put them in front with 19 minutes remaining, finishing coolly after Waghorn picked him out – and then the attacker rounded off a superb day for both himself and Cocu’s side by registering his first ever senior hat trick as the game ticked into stoppage time.

Millwall did pull a goal back, but there was no doubting this was Derby’s day and indeed the day that Sibley really announced himself to the Championship – and if he can carry on producing this level of performance then he could fire the Rams into the top six.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans made of his performance against Millwall on social media…


