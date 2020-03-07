Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford

‘Better than Lacazette’ – Many Arsenal fans excited by claim from in-demand Brentford man

Published

1 hour ago

on

In-demand Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has revealed he dreams of playing for Arsenal in the future, which has excited many fans of the Premier League club.

The Bees needed someone to step up after Neal Maupay left the club in the summer and Watkins has done just that.

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals in 35 Championship games, with only Fulham’s Aleksander Mitrovic finding the net more than him.

Unsurprisingly, he appears to have caught the attention of a number of Premier League sides this season with West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United all linked.

Watkins looks destined to make the step up to the English top-flight next season, with or without Brentford, but it seems he has other aspirations as well.

Speaking at the London Football Awards last night, the Bees forward claimed he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

Speaking to Hal Fish from the Sports Gazette, he said: “It is the dream to play for Arsenal one day but it is a long shot.”

Watkins’ claim has been well received by the Emirates faithful, with many Arsenal fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

Read the reaction of Gunners supporters here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Better than Lacazette’ – Many Arsenal fans excited by claim from in-demand Brentford man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: