‘Better than Hugill’, ‘Give the bloke a chance’ – Many West Brom fans react as player impresses for U23s

West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore scored a second-half equaliser for the U23s against Wolves in Premier League 2 yesterday, which has caused a stir among fans of the West Midlands club.

Chem Campbell put the hosts one up at Molineux but was sent off after halftime and Albion capitalised as Zohore converted Owen Windsor’s cross to ensure the points were shared.

That was the Danish forward’s second goal in as many games in Premier League 2 and takes his goal tally in the division to four in five matches – with the U23s unbeaten with him in the side this term.

Having spent part of last season out on loan at Millwall, Zohore looked likely to leave in the summer but the arrival of Valerien Ismael appeared to give his Baggies career fresh life.

The 27-year-old featured three times for the senior side earlier in the season – twice off the bench in the Championship and one start in the EFL Cup – but failed to find the net and has not made another first team appearance since August.

Summer arrival Jordan Hugill has struggled to score consistently, bagging just one goal in 12 games, and so Zohore’s form for the U23s has got some Albion fans talking on social media.

Read their reaction here:

Give the bloke a chance. He can’t be any worse can he — Ian Beckett (@IanBeckett50) November 5, 2021

He’s scoring some goals to be fair to him — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) November 6, 2021

Better than Hugill — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) November 5, 2021

🐐 get him back in. — Danny! # (@wallace_danny) November 5, 2021

Better than Hugill!!!!! — Lew (@WBALLLLL) November 5, 2021

Genuinely reckon he might be better than Hugill though 😳 — Stefan (@StefHat1) November 5, 2021

Another goal for Ken, is he knocking on the door for the match day squad??? 😉 #wba https://t.co/4wgjSeViw9 — Callum Bridge (@callumbridge7) November 5, 2021