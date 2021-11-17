Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Better than expected’, ‘Could have been worse’ – These Reading fans react as significant club decision confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Reading have confirmed that they have accepted a six-point deduction from the EFL, which will be applied immediately.

The Royals were charged with preaching the profit and sustainability rules, with fans knowing that a points penalty was likely as a result.

And, an announcement finally came this evening, as Reading revealed they had accepted an initial six-point deduction, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 22/23 campaign, which will be enforced if the club don’t stick to the agreed business plan in that period.

Whilst this is a blow for Valjko Paunovic and his side, who drop to 19th in the Championship table and just four points above the relegation zone, it’s fair to say that most fans are pleased with the outcome in the sense that this issue has now been closed.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season?

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Better than expected’, ‘Could have been worse’ – These Reading fans react as significant club decision confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: