‘Better than expected’, ‘Could have been worse’ – These Reading fans react as significant club decision confirmed

Reading have confirmed that they have accepted a six-point deduction from the EFL, which will be applied immediately.

Club statement | EFL confirm points deduction penalty 📰 We can confirm that we have accepted the penalty of a six point deduction as a result of exceeding the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits. Read the full statement here 👉 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 17, 2021

The Royals were charged with preaching the profit and sustainability rules, with fans knowing that a points penalty was likely as a result.

And, an announcement finally came this evening, as Reading revealed they had accepted an initial six-point deduction, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 22/23 campaign, which will be enforced if the club don’t stick to the agreed business plan in that period.

Whilst this is a blow for Valjko Paunovic and his side, who drop to 19th in the Championship table and just four points above the relegation zone, it’s fair to say that most fans are pleased with the outcome in the sense that this issue has now been closed.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season? 2-2 3-2 win 4-2 win 2-1 loss

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from fans on Twitter…

Better than expected & manageable. Hopefully Can get some key players back from injury & just consolidate this season. Now need to try & get as many of the squad tied down to new contracts if the EFL allow us to. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) November 17, 2021

Not too bad tbh — Kian (@dingkian) November 17, 2021

Together as one 💙 — Ed blythman (@Ed_Blythman) November 17, 2021

Take it and move on, Carroll is taking us up anyways — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Reece_RFC) November 17, 2021

Good to get it over and done with. Could have been worse. Up the ding! — joely (@dingjoely) November 17, 2021

Glad it’s been sorted. Can focus back on the pitch now. — Jonnie Harris (@jonnieharris99) November 17, 2021

Could have been worse, move on. — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓃𝑒 (@SmushS) November 17, 2021