‘Better than Charlie Wyke’, ‘Get him in the squad’ – Many Sunderland fans rave over player following under-23’s performance v Wolves

Things are going very well on the pitch for Sunderland’s first-team right now, and things seem to be looking up for their under-23 side as well.

The youngsters haven’t been in the splendid form that their elder compatriots have been in in all competitions, winning just one of their first five matches in the Premier League 2 competition.

The Black Cats finished fifth in that league last season, losing out to Crystal Palace in the play-off final which would have seen them promoted to the top level of the under-23 system.

Two key contributors to that team have been lost over the summer with Dan Neil graduating to the senior squad and free-scoring Josh Hawkes heading out on loan to Tranmere Rovers, so someone needed to step up and that man has been Will Harris.

The 20-year-old South Shields-born striker scored just twice in 18 appearances last season but he’s already got off to a flying start in the 2021-22 campaign.

Harris has netted six times in as many outings, including a hat-trick last night in a 3-1 win away at Wolves, who gave a start to £35.6 million man Fabio Silva up-front.

It was Harris who stole the show though with three of the best – including a 40-yard effort to complete the scoring – and Sunderland fans have been reacting in delight to his performance.

Wolves playing a 40 million player and getting outperformed by Will Harris love that — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) September 27, 2021

Better than Charlie Wyke in my books — Sunderland Limbs (@LimbsSunderland) September 27, 2021

Thats him getting a chance in the papa johns hopefully 🥳 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) September 27, 2021

What a player — 🏟 (@safc28) September 27, 2021

Get him in the squad for next Tuesday night — Jack Oughton (@JackOughton95) September 27, 2021

What a lad — onien.is.goat (@_footballlllll_) September 27, 2021

Better than Wyke and Grigg — Matt (@AdamPeIech) September 27, 2021

Some boy isn’t he 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/zHvMykKkgQ — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) September 27, 2021