Better than Busquets? QPR favourite makes bold claim with funny Instagram post

Dom Ball is proving to be Queens Park Rangers’ signing of the season.

The 24-year-old arrived on a free last summer. He’d been a prolific member of Aberdeen’s first-team in last season’s SPL but arrived at QPR with little expectations from fans.

Many thought Ball would just play a rotational role this season, making the odd start and doing enough of a job when called upon. But he’s quickly climbed the pecking order under Mark Warburton, and he’s become one of the club’s best performers.

In-front of the defence, Ball has asserted himself as an all-round midfielder – he keeps the game moving along nicely and isn’t shy of a tackle, and took to Instagram to post this over the weekend:

In the run-up to New Year fans were starting see how good a player Ball is. He plays a role which can often go unnoticed, and he can go games without seeing much of the ball but doing a lot of good work of it.

It can take time for the impact of players in that position to be evident, but Ball can rest assured knowing that QPR fans have been wholly impressed of late, and that many believe him to be captain material.

The verdict

Ball for captain is a great shout. If Grant Hall departs in the summer when his contract expires then it makes absolute sense – he leads by example and always puts in a shift for QPR.

At only 24 as well, Ball could yet go on to have a top career in football, and maybe prove to be one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders?