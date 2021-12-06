‘Better than Berahino’, ‘Where has this come from?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer agreement

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has shown already that he’s not afraid to delve into the free agent market mid-season – and he’s done exactly that once again.

Just last week it was Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who penned a contract with the Owls to bolster their attacking options and it was revealed that Moore wanted to bring a defender to Hillsborough amid a mounting injury list at the back.

That man was thought to be Adrian Mariappa, however the Jamaica international has headed to Australia to sign for Macarthur instead, so Moore will seemingly go with what he has until January.

He has however delved into the market once again though with the addition of attacking midfielder Jayden Onen after a trial spell earlier in the season.

The 20-year-old appeared in an under-23’s match against Coventry back in September and notched an assist but that didn’t end in a contract – over two months later though and Onen is finally an Owls player.

Onen spent time in Arsenal’s academy as a teenager as well as Crystal Palace, Brighton and Brentford’s before signing professional terms with Reading in 2020.

He made one Championship appearance and had an outing in the FA Cup last season before being released by the Royals, but mainly featured for their under-23’s where he scored nine times in the Premier League 2 competition.

But now he links up with Wednesday, initially with the development squad – let’s see what Owls fans are saying about Onen’s arrival on social media.


