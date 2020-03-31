Yesterday was the 18th anniversary of ex-Leeds United defender Ian Harte’s excellent free-kick against Manchester United, which appears to have excited many fans of the Whites.

Harte came through the academy and made 268 appearances for the Whites before leaving to join Levante after they were relegated in the summer of 2004.

A solid left-back, the Irishman wasn’t afraid of bombing down the left flank and was a real danger man from dead-ball situations.

The 42-year-old scored 34 goals and provided eight assists during his time at the Yorkshire club, including curling a free-kick into the top corner against rivals Manchester United in 2002.

Leeds were beaten 4-3 by Sir Alex Ferguson’s men but Harte’s long-range effort certainly gave Whites fans something to remember from the game.

With the hosts trailing 4-1 at Elland Road, the defender curled an effort past Fabian Bartez to give his side hope with just less than half an hour to go.

Footage of the goal was posted on the club’s official Twitter account yesterday.

🚀 "Once it's gone… well you can see the power!" #OnThisDay in 2002, Ian Harte scored this goal against Manchester United https://t.co/RI3VAkucSQ pic.twitter.com/ezInq8bdqy — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 30, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it appears to have excited many of the Elland Road faithful.

Read their reaction here:

