‘Better than a Pulis special’, ‘Plenty to build on’ – The Middlesbrough opener which warned what would follow under Jonathan Woodgate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

The 2019-20 campaign got off to a lively start with one of the most entertaining season-openers in recent memory for Middlesbrough supporters.

In hindsight, fans maybe should seen the warning signs.

Jonathan Woodgate took over as manager of his boyhood club ahead of the current season and told fans exactly what they wanted to hear as he promised expansive, attacking football that would get supporters on the edge of their seat.

If the opening day trip to Kenilworth Road was anything to go by he certainly wasn’t lying.

Taking on a side who had just been promoted from League One may have seemed like an easy opener on paper, but Luton Town were determined to everything in their power to make things difficult for Woodgate on his first matchday.

Ashley Fletcher gave Middlesbrough the lead, but efforts from Sonny Bradley and Martin Cranie gave the Hatters a surprise advantage before the half-hour mark.

Britt Assombalonga struck before the break, then Lewis Wing scored a stunning effort to reclaim Middlesbrough’s lead.

It had been a long time since supporters had seen such attacking intent from their side following 18 months under Tony Pulis’ leadership – but say what you want about the Welshman, he certainly knew how to see out a game.

Assombalonga could have put the game to bed with a penalty, however, the usually-reliable striker skied his effort way over the bar, before James Collins popped up in the final minutes to salvage a memorable point for the newly-promoted side who were very much riding the wave of their promotion campaign.

A point from a thrilling opening day contest #UTB pic.twitter.com/tHJmuELk4s — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 2, 2019

It was two points dropped for Middlesbrough, and such defensive frailties should have been a lesson into what could be in store during the season – but unfortunately hindsight doesn’t apply to Championship level football.

While coming away with just one point supporters were generally happy with the performance, with many claiming it was nice to be entertained with a thrilling encounter on the opening day.

If they thought that was a rollercoaster they only needed to wait to see what the rest of the season had in store.

Here’s what the fans had to say about Jonathan Woodgate’s first game in charge.

Great end to end game of football. Shame we couldn't get 3 points but happy with the draw and plenty to build on! #UTB — Anthony Machin (@APMach85) August 2, 2019

Send shotton to find Britt’s ball and never let him come back — . (@clarke1371) August 2, 2019

Enjoyed it much more than a Pulis game, which is what football is all about. UTB — yeah (@bhoy02808259) August 2, 2019

We all know the positives and negatives tonight. Bottom line for me is, I'd much rather see a 3-3 draw in the manner we played tonight, than watch another soul destroying 0-0 Pulis special. Onto the next one. — 𝕊𝕁ℍ 🌱🌍♻️ (@_SJH20) August 2, 2019

Good game. End to End. Could of won. Could of lost. — Joseph Gill (@JTGilly) August 2, 2019

Should really be beating sides like Luton if we want to be challenging at the right end of the table… — Mike Kayley (@Mike_Kayley) August 2, 2019