“Better suited looking at other areas” – Huddersfield Town hold an interest in Charlton player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town hold an interest in versatile Charlton Athletic player Sean Clare.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Terriers, along with Sunderland and Norwich City, are all eyeing the 25-year-old this summer.

Charlton Athletic, meanwhile, want to keep hold of him, with the Addicks keen to tie down their player to a new deal.

Clare has just one year remaining on his current deal at The Valley.

With the above in mind, below, our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Clare’s potential transfer to the John Smith’s Stadium.

George Dagless

Time would have to tell with this one I think.

Clare is a versatile player and Huddersfield perhaps need to add a little more before the deadline after a tough start to the season, but it’s hard to really predict just how much of a hit he might be at the club, especially given his main position is at right-back.

Huddersfield have options there already and I think they might be better suited looking at other areas of the pitch for improvement in the final week of the window, in all honesty.

He’s a player with lots of EFL experience despite being in his mid-20s, though, so you can understand why several clubs are apparently keen on him.

Declan Harte

Clare would be a solid addition at Huddersfield Town, who definitely need to add some more strength in depth to Danny Schofield’s squad.

The 25-year old has performed well in League One for Charlton and would likely relish the opportunity to take the step up to the Championship.

He has been an important figure for the Addicks since his arrival last summer, highlighted by his starting all five of the team’s league games so far this campaign.

It would be a risk from the Terriers to bring in someone inexperienced at this level, but it could be a risk worth taking given the likely low cost involved in any potential deal with Charlton.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This may be decent business by Huddersfield Town.

It would continue their summer business of recruiting down from League One and Two this summer, too, so you do imagine Clare is somebody they have had their eyes on for a while.

His versatility would be attractive to any manager, but you would think this would be the case even more so with Danny Schofield given the lack of depth in certain areas in his squad, such as centre-midfield.

Clare could also provide depth at centre-back at present, given the injury to Matty Pearson at the back for the Terriers.

I guess this one could come down to Clare and how much game time he wants this upcoming season.

He likely won’t be a starter at the John Smith’s Stadium, and if he’d be unhappy with a squad role, perhaps he may opt to sign a new deal at Charlton instead.