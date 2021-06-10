Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Better shout than Wagner’ – Many West Brom fans react as 40-year-old is linked with manager’s job

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is in the running for the West Brom job, according to multiple reports including Birmingham Live.

Neil, who previously managed Hamilton and Norwich, guiding the latter to Championship promotion, was sacked by Preston in March after winning just one of his last nine games with the Lilywhites.

However, the 39-year-old could be given another lifeline in the second tier after the Baggies ended their pursuit of former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who is now set to manage in Switzerland.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was another name in the frame – but the 53-year-old’s relationship with the Blades’ owner was a turn off for Albion shareholder Guochuan Lai, as reported by the Express and Star.

From the board’s point of view, free agent Neil could be a reasonably cheap option for the West Midlands side and despite having a disappointing end to his Preston spell, his playoff win with Norwich in 2015 could work in his favour when those high up at the club finally appoint a new man.

Understandably, Baggies fans are becoming more and more restless as time goes on – but would they be happy with the former Canaries boss at the helm? Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to this latest managerial development from a number of supporters.


