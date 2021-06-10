‘Better shout than Wagner’ – Many West Brom fans react as 40-year-old is linked with manager’s job

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is in the running for the West Brom job, according to multiple reports including Birmingham Live.

Neil, who previously managed Hamilton and Norwich, guiding the latter to Championship promotion, was sacked by Preston in March after winning just one of his last nine games with the Lilywhites.

However, the 39-year-old could be given another lifeline in the second tier after the Baggies ended their pursuit of former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who is now set to manage in Switzerland.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was another name in the frame – but the 53-year-old’s relationship with the Blades’ owner was a turn off for Albion shareholder Guochuan Lai, as reported by the Express and Star.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

From the board’s point of view, free agent Neil could be a reasonably cheap option for the West Midlands side and despite having a disappointing end to his Preston spell, his playoff win with Norwich in 2015 could work in his favour when those high up at the club finally appoint a new man.

Understandably, Baggies fans are becoming more and more restless as time goes on – but would they be happy with the former Canaries boss at the helm? Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to this latest managerial development from a number of supporters.

Alex Neil is a good manager 👏 https://t.co/wab2OwF5Cv — °• (@_ratioed_rebel) June 10, 2021

There’s no possible way Alex Neil goes from getting sacked at Preston to getting one of the biggest jobs in the championship with Albion😭 — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) June 10, 2021

Given a lifeline to go a get Ismael or Appleton, but we'll end up with Alex Neil won't we #wba — Brad (@Brad_WBA) June 10, 2021

I really hope it's not Alex Neil. . . But I guess it probably will be . . . 😞 #WBA — Nigel Groves (@NigeMaria) June 10, 2021

Alex Neil would be such an Albion appointment 🙄 #WBA — davemsmith (@davesmith442) June 10, 2021

Got a feeling it's going to be Alex Neil now, which is still a better shout than Wagner. #wba — Simon (@BrutallyAverage) June 10, 2021

Don't want Alex Neil at all .. thought Wagner was bad enough — baggiecasual (@baggiecasual) June 10, 2021

Seeing a few people saying Alex Neil, would much rather have Wagner 😂😂 #wba — Christian Cockayne (@MrCCockayne) June 10, 2021

The meltdown is going to be something to behold when we announce Alex Neil #wba — Luke Baker (@LJB150192) June 10, 2021