‘Better paths to take’ – Leeds United eyeing defender on a free transfer: The verdict

According to ESPN, via MOT Leeds, Leeds United are interested in signing right-back Mauricio Isla in the summer transfer window.

United are on their way back to the Premier League, and Isla is available on a free so could he be the ideal signing to kick off the club’s transfer activity this summer?

Our writers discuss…

Alfie Burns

When you scan through Isla’s career, you see a player with a number of high-profile clubs behind him and he’s even got some experience of the Premier League.

However, one major concern I’ve got with this type of deal is the fact that Isla is 32 now and it’s my belief that Leeds are going to need a younger option to step into their defence to replace Ben White.

Liam Cooper is a guaranteed starter, but it looks unlikely Leeds will re-sign White, which leaves a void for a 22/23-year-old to step into the side alongside the captain.

Of course, Gaetano Berardi’s injury has complicated things further and some experienced back-up might be required, but I’m not sure Isla is the way to go.

There are surely better paths to take here.

George Harbey

This is an interesting one.

Isla is obviously a really experienced player who has experience of playing at the highest level, and he’d definitely add stability and depth to the defensive line.

Whether he’d be a regular starter or not remains to be seen, but what I would say that it would be so harsh to drop Luke Ayling heading into their first season back in the Premier League given how important he has been this term, and I just don’t see Bielsa dropping him.

But any good side needs quality in depth, and bringing in Isla on a free transfer could be a smart move by Leeds despite his age.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts about this one.

Isla has played at a relatively high level for the likes of Fenerbahce, but I think he’s past his best if I’m being brutally honest.

Leeds definitely need to strengthen in defence ahead of a long overdue return to the Premier League, but I’m not convinced that Isla would be the answer.

He’s 32 and there will always be the argument that the club should be targeting a player that is part of a long-term vision.

There is always an element of risk with signing players that have little experience of playing in English football, and I just don’t think Leeds should risk signing Isla.

There are better, and safer options out there for Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead of the summer transfer window.