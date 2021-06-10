‘Better options out there’ – West Brom set sights on 49-year-old after Wagner twist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

West Brom have made contact with Derek McInnes regarding the vacant manager’s job, according to Football Insider.

It has been a hectic 24 hours for the Baggies, after talks with David Wagner collapsed following his decision to become the new manager of BSC Young Boys.

But Albion are clearly looking to bounce back from this blow, with Football Insider reporting that they have made contact with Derek McInnes.

McInnes – who spent three years at West Brom as a player, making 88 league appearances – has spent time in charge of St. Johnstone, Bristol City, and Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old won 202 of his 378 games in charge of Aberdeen, accruing a 53.4% win record before leaving in March.

Here, we discuss whether McInnes would be the right man to take West Brom forward, as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League in 2021/22…

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure about this one.

McInnes has shown glimpses of his quality as a manager whilst with Aberdeen, but I’m really not sure he’d be the right appointment for West Brom at this moment in time.

It strikes me as somewhat of a panic move by the Baggies, especially since David Wagner has chosen to take charge of Young Boys instead of West Brom.

McInnes does have experience in the Championship with Bristol City earlier in his managerial career, and did impress me as he guided them to safety in the second tier.

But there are better options out there for West Brom at this moment in time, such as Chris Wilder or Eddie Howe.

An interesting few weeks are ahead for West Brom, and it’s vital that they get this next appointment right, otherwise they’ll be struggling in their bid to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Toby Wilding

I’m don’t think that this is the best appointment that West Brom can make in all honesty.

In fairness, McInnes’ record as manager is a reasonably decent one from his time in Scotland, and there can be no doubting that he does have plenty of experience in the dugout.

However, his only spell in the Championship with Bristol City was less impressive, with the Robins rather struggling under him, meaning you do have to wonder whether he is actually all that suited to the challenge of competing for promotion from that level, something West Brom will be expected to do following their relegation.

Indeed, there are arguably more experienced and established candidates out there who could fill that role, and Baggies fan will know that themselves, meaning this appointment may not be the most popular at The Hawthorns, putting McInnes up against it from the start.

As a result, it could make sense for West Brom to look to try and assess some of the other options that could be available to them at the minute, before committing to their pursuit of McInnes.

Jordan Rushworth

This is an appointment that would not be too exciting on the face of it and West Brom appear to be at a chaotic stage now with their recruitment of a new potential manager. However, it does have to be said that McInnes did do a lot of good work during his lengthy spell in charge of Aberdeen.

McInnes has a major point to prove in English football having ended his time at Bristol City with the club not having made the progress he would have been appointed to provide. He will also be keen to get back into football having been out of work since leaving Aberdeen and he would arrive with intent to make a name for himself at West Brom.

The Baggies though will have work to do convince supporters that this is the right appointment if he does come in as manager. It would be essential that McInnes gets off to a strong start and he must therefore have the backing of the hierarchy to sign his own players this summer.

He has shown that he can create an environment that can bring success during his time at Aberdeen, so there is a chance that he could perform the job that is required at the Hawthorns. However, for me, this is not the appointment that I would be making in their current situation.