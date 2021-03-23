‘Better options out there’ – Sunderland keeping tabs on 5-goal man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Sunderland are keeping tabs on St Johnstone forward Guy Melamed, according to Football Insider.

Melamed – who joined St Johnstone from Maccabi Netanya in October – has been in fine form for Callum Davidson’s side this season.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 14 league appearances for St Johnstone this season, and has also chipped in with three assists.

But the striker’s contract is set to run out at the end of the season, with Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth all monitoring his situation, as per Football Insider.

Sunderland have already brought in Jordan Jones and Ross Stewart from the SPFL this season, and Lee Johnson’s side are said to be eyeing up Melamed as they look to win promotion ahead of 2021/22.

Here, we discuss the Black Cats’ interest in the Israeli striker…

Phil Spencer

I’m not entirely sure that this is what Sunderland need.

The Black Cats are currently firmly on track to secure promotion to the Championship and if they pull off promotion then I don’t think that Melamed will be the man they need.

The 28-year-old is hardly prolific in Scotland and I’d be sceptical as to whether he would improve Lee Johnson’s side with the likes of Charlie Wyke leading the line.

But if they fail to go up then it could open the door to a move.

Charlie Wyke’s future is uncertain and if they’re looking for a replacement in League One then perhaps this is a deal that would materialise, but I imagine it’ll be far from top of their list.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts about this one.

Melamed hasn’t exactly been a world-beater with St Johnstone, and I’m not sure he’d be any better than Charlie Wyke at Sunderland.

Melamed has five goals in his 15 appearances for the club this season, and doesn’t have any experience of playing in English football.

Sunderland look as though they’re going to finally win promotion back into the Championship this season, and Lee Johnson will surely be looking to sign a striker with more experience in the second-tier as a deal like this could be too much of a risk for the Black Cats.

There are better options out there for Sunderland, that’s for certain.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m wholly convinced by this one.

It’s good to see Sunderland assessing their options with Charlie Wyke out of contract but is Melamed good enough? I’m not sure he is if they’re playing in the Championship.

Yes, he’s made a strong start to life in the SPFL but as QPR have found out this term with Lyndon Dykes that doesn’t guarantee

Sunderland don’t yet know how good a signing Ross Stewart will be and I think it would be a mistake to take a risk on Melamed at this point.

It’s good to see them being proactive but there have to be better options out there.