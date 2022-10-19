“Better options out there” – Sunderland eyeing Aston Villa loan agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have emerged as potential suitors for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson.

That is according to French reports, which claim that the Black Cats are one of a number of clubs watching the midfielder situation closely with the view to a potential loan move.

The report states that Swansea, as well as Strasbourg and Lille are the other interested parties.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Sunderland potentially agreeing a deal for the Frenchman.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a rather difficult call to make from a Sunderland perspective.

On the one hand, his experience and the top-flight pedigree Sanson has, could make him a useful addition in what is a rather young Black Cats squad, who could benefit from his insight.

However, it is also worth noting that for one reason or another, the 28-year-old has not played a great deal of football since he arrived at Aston Villa back in January 2021.

That could raise questions about whether he has the match fitness and sharpness to compete on a regular basis, especially in a league that is as demanding as the Championship can be.

With that in mind, you wonder whether there could be an argument that there are other options out there, who could potentially be better suited to Sunderland at this moment in time.

Marcus Ally

Sunderland are quite strong in central midfield areas and for that reason it would be a small surprise to see them sign Morgan Sanson in January.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular playing time since joining Aston Villa, but the Championship appears to be quite a strange choice of loan destination for the midfielder, who has three years remaining on his deal at Villa Park.

The Black Cats may well look to bolster their squad with at least a couple of loanees in January and Sanson would be a high profile player to bring in with his experience in European football.

Although, he does not fit the demographic of the squad and could face similar difficulties in settling in as he has at Villa.

There may be better options out there for Sunderland to consider.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given the links and the fact Sunderland and Swansea have been mentioned, there must be something in a potential loan move to the Championship for Sanson.

However, I do find that slightly strange given his past experiences.

Yes, he has struggled for game time since joining Villa, and is yet to feature this season, but we’re talking about a player with well over 200 appearances in the top flight of French football, and over 150 for Marseille, a top club in France.

The Championship just feels like too much of a step down considering the likely wage he commands.

Not only that, but Aston Villa would probably be better off seeking a permanent sale if he has no future at Villa Park, with three years remaining on the 28-year-old’s contract.