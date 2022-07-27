“Better options out there” – QPR fan pundit offers honest transfer verdict on as club eye Chelsea player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to make a positive start to life under the guidance of their new manager Michael Beale when they head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Ahead of this clash, the R’s have managed to bolster their squad by making four signings this summer.

Jake-Clarke Salter and Kenneth Paal have joined the club on a permanent basis whilst Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards have sealed loan moves from Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Seemingly not content with these aforementioned arrivals, the R’s have recently been linked with a move for Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling.

According to the Evening Standard, QPR and Preston North End are believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old who will be allowed to leave the Blues on a temporary basis in the current transfer window.

Sterling was loaned out to Blackpool in the previous campaign and went on to make 24 appearances for the club in the Championship.

Making reference to Sterling, Football League World’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has admitted that although the defender may not turn out to be a bad signing, he believes that there could be better options for the club to explore in this position.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “I see we’re linked with him again, I’m sure the club were interested in Dujon Sterling a couple of seasons back when he was on loan at either Wigan or Coventry and obviously you can see the connection with Michael Beale being at Chelsea.

“He probably knows him from the Chelsea academy when he was a young boy and obviously he’s had a few loan spells out as I mentioned to Coventry, Wigan and most recently away at Blackpool last season.

“Reading the comments from Blackpool fans, it sounds like he did okay, nothing too special but I’ve seen quite a few Chelsea fans regard him fairly highly and the amount of talent they’ve got in their youth it is no surprise to see that they’ve made the decision that he’s available to be loaned out again.

“I think there’s better options out there, I think we can do better and hopefully sign Danny McNamara from Millwall.

“But it’s obvious that there would be an interest there because of the connection he’d have with Michael Beale and if he was to sign on loan, Beale could get the best out of him.

“Sterling looks to be quite an athletic player, he can get up and down the pitch and has a bit of pace about him and that is what we definitely need in that right-back area.

“So it might not be the worst signing and if it was to happen, hopefully Beale can work with him and develop him.

“I’m sure he’d be keen to impress on another loan spell, not just for our sake and the fans but for him as an individual to hopefully say to Chelsea, look I am more than good enough to be in and around their first-team squad potentially in the future.

“So, yeah it could be an exciting one but I do think we could do better.”