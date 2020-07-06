‘Better options out there’ – New managerial candidate emerges for Bristol City vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has emerged as a potential managerial target for Bristol City according to journalist Alan Nixon.

There is something in that one … he is fancied. https://t.co/ofd4MfzpJ2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

The Robins parted company with Lee Johnson after Bristol City were beaten 1-0 by play-off chasing rivals Cardiff City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The result means that Bristol City are now sat 12th in the Championship table, and are nine points adrift of the play-off places with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Lowe guided Plymouth Argyle to promotion into League One in his first season in charge of the club, and it appears as though his impressive job to date with them hasn’t gone unnoticed.

But would Lowe be a good appointment by Bristol City if they reached an agreement with the 41-year-old?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Lowe is a very talented, up and coming manager who will have aspirations of managing at the highest level in years to come.

He worked wonders with Bury under really tough circumstances at Gigg Lane, and he has also been a revelation at Plymouth, guiding the Devon club to promotion when the pressure was on him to perform and turn their fortunes around.

I personally feel, though, that a jump to the Championship at this stage in his managerial career would be too much. He plays really attractive football which would suit the Robins for sure, but I think he needs a few more years before joining such a big club like City.

For where City want to be following Johnson’s departure, I think Lowe isn’t quite ready and I can’t see him leaving Argyle, to be honest.

George Dagless:

He’s worth a look.

Obviously, he’s inexperienced in terms of managing at Championship level but he was at League Two level and look what he did with both Bury and Plymouth.

He’s a young manager and one that fits the profile that Bristol City might like, with him in a similar mould to Lee Johnson.

Obviously, Robins fans might like a change from that and want to see a more experienced manager but Lowe is certainly ambitious enough to get his ideas in at Ashton Gate and get them challenging.

I personally don’t think City will go for this in the end but, even so, the work he has done in recent years means he deserves a mention.

Jacob Potter:

I’m not sure he’s quite ready for the Championship.

I’m not doubting Lowe’s capabilities as a manager, but I think it would be too soon of a move for him. He’s starting to build a positive project at Plymouth Argyle, and I think he should stick with them for one more season at least.

Bristol City need a manager that can take them to the next level and achieve promotion into the Premier League, and I would be targeting someone like Chris Hughton instead.

There are better options out there for the Robins.