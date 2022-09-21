“Better options out there” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts as Bluebirds eye 54-year-old as new manager

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Cardiff City having made the somewhat surprising decision to sack former boss Steve Morison over the weekend, the Bluebirds are now looking for a new permanent boss.

One name that has been linked with the vacancy this week is current Reading manager Paul Ince.

As per Football Insider, the Royals boss is in the frame for the job.

With the above report in mind, we asked our Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey for his thoughts on whether or not Ince would represent a good appointment for the club.

“I don’t think that Paul Ince is going to be the right appointment for Cardiff City,” Ben explained to FLW.

“While Reading have had a good start to the season, I believe they may be riding a little bit of a wave.

“They’ve shown last season with their really poor form that they were quite lucky to almost stay up in the end, and that’s not the type of manager that we want to take Cardiff City to the next level.

“With that project that Steve Morison was building, we want someone who’s going to continue that, and I really do think there’s going to be better options out there than Paul Ince.”

The Verdict

I can see what our fan pundit is saying here.

Whilst Ince has undoubtedly done very well so far this season at Reading, there are definitely question marks over whether he can keep them there.

Not doing that doesn’t necessarily mean he is doing a bad job though, with many predicting Reading to really struggle this season given the restrictive conditions they are acting under in the transfer market.

I do think Ince should remain with the Royals, though.

He appears to be onto something in Berkshire, and is starting to put a lot of credit in the bank with the fans there, too.

Throwing that all away at this stage makes little sense, especially when he may not be afforded the time to get things right at Cardiff City.