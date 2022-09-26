“Better options out there” – 43-year-old manager keen on Rotherham United job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden has emerged as a potential candidate for the Rotherham United job over the weekend.

The Millers are seeking a new manager after Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County recently and it appears Holden would be interested in replacing him.

That’s according to journalist Alan Biggs, who has publicly stated that as he understands it, Holden is very keen on the Rotherham United job.

With that in mind, here, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links between Holden and the Millers, discussing whether or not he would be a good appointment for Rotherham United to make.

Billy Mulley

There are likely to be no shortage of applications for the vacant managerial role at Rotherham United, with Paul Warne leaving the club in a strong position both on the field and off it.

Not only are they a club performing well on the pitch, the infrastructure at the club makes the managerial role an appealing one.

For me, Dean Holden has shown glimpses of his ability as a manager and he certainly has potential but whether this is the right job for him remains to be seen.

Given the short amount of time he has been a manager, he is still somewhat of an unknown entity in the managerial game.

I like the thought of hiring a younger manager with a clear philosophy, however, there are a couple of current League One managers who I would have over Holden.

Adam Jones

It’s a difficult one because you can only judge him by a very limited number of games.

He actually started life at Bristol City very well with some promising early results – but they simply weren’t good enough towards the end of this spell and that should be a red flag for officials at the New York Stadium.

Holden was also the assistant manager of a Stoke City side that failed to fulfil their potential, with Michael O’Neill and co arguably needing to do much better with the players they had at their disposal.

This wouldn’t be the worst appointment in the world considering he already has managerial experience at his disposal – but he only has a limited amount and you feel there are better alternatives out there at this stage – even those that are also out of work like Neil Warnock.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s hard to assess this one really given Holden’s lack of experience as a manager.

He did well at Bristol City initially, with the club as high as 6th after 17 matches played, and still in and around the play-off places in 10th after 28.

However, things continued to go downhill from there, and after a shocking run of form towards the end of the season, that included 10 matches without a victory, the club finished as low as 19th.

How drastically things turned at Bristol put me off in terms of the Rotherham vacancy, in all honesty.

Some of the other names mentioned alongside the job leave me to suggest there are better options out there. Gareth Ainsworth, for example, would be a better appointment in my opinion.