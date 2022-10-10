“Better off where he is for now” – Tottenham eyeing Sunderland transfer swoop ahead of January window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a reunion with former Spurs full back and current Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin.

A product of the Spurs academy, the 20-year-old never got as far as his first team debut before being sold to the Black Cats in the summer of 2021.

However, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Antonio Conte’s side are now eyeing a reunion with the player, with the club looking into a potential return to North London for the defender.

Nixon does state, however, that this could be a part of some plan to re-sell Cirkin soon after resigning him.

With all of the above in mind, and Spurs said to be watching Cirkin ahead of the January transfer window, we asked three of our FLW writers what they made of the links.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If I’m Dennis Cirkin, I’d stay well away from this one to be honest.

Yes it’s Spurs, a massive club, a Premier League club, and the club where he came through the ranks as a youth player.

However, the line Nixon reports that it could be part of a plan to resign and then resell him is a concerning one.

Cirkin has done well at the Stadium of Light and the club are looking in good shape at the moment – it would make no sense to jeopardise that if Spurs just intend to sell him on once again.

If they were serious about signing him of course it would be a different story, but unless that is clear, Cirkin is better off where he is for now.

Charlie Gregory

In all honesty, I’m somewhat surprised to see Dennis Cirkin linked with a move to Tottenham and to the Premier League.

He ticks some boxes in that he is young with high-ish potential and he is experienced in terms of competitive football but I couldn’t see him getting many games, if any, for Spurs for the next couple of years. He’s been solid enough with Sunderland but is he at a top flight level?

Look at Djed Spence who made the same move and has since barely featured. He was outstanding for Nottingham Forest and is arguably at an even better level than Cirkin and can’t get a sniff of football. Cirkin then would be even lower down the pecking order for Spurs.

He might have some talent and the potential to get better at just 20-years-old and Tottenham are probably doing right ensuring they have good youngsters for the future but he wouldn’t play now and it might stunt his development.

It is a bit of a weird link for me and in terms of Tottenham signing young players I get it but I don’t think he’s at the level yet and I don’t think he’d play either, so he would be best served staying at Sunderland.

Josh Cole

Whereas Cirkin has impressed since joining Sunderland, it is somewhat of a surprise that Tottenham are being linked with a reunion with the defender.

Given that Spurs are currently able to call upon the services of Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies, there is no guarantee that Cirkin will be an upgrade on either of these two players in the future.

If Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his options in the left wing-back position, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to swoop for an individual who has an excellent track-record at the highest level instead of taking a risk on Cirkin.

As for Cirkin, staying at the Stadium of Light would be a good decision in terms of his career as he has already made eight appearances this season and is likely to feature on a regular basis between now and the end of the term.