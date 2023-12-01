Highlights Everton is monitoring Leicester City's Kasey McAteer for a potential January transfer window signing.

McAteer has impressed with four goals in the Championship but lacks Premier League experience.

Leicester may demand a high fee for McAteer, but Everton's need for a winger and their current league position could hinder the transfer.

Everton are monitoring Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are searching for a new winger to add to Sean Dyche’s first team squad in the winter market.

This has led the Premier League club to keep tabs on the 22-year-old following his breakthrough into the Foxes’ first team squad.

McAteer has contributed four goals for Enzo Maresca’s side in the Championship so far this campaign, having made 11 appearances.

Would Kasey McAteer be a good signing for Everton?

It remains to be seen what kind of fee the second division club may request in any potential sale of the forward in the January window, although it is unlikely to be cheap.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how much the Leicester player is worth amid interest from the top flight…

Declan Harte

McAteer has been impressive for Leicester when given game time, with injuries hampering his progress through October.

Given his lack of Premier League experience, clubs may not want to splash the cash on his signing in January.

However, Leicester will want to charge a premium for his signature given how important he has become to Maresca’s first team.

The 22-year-old is only contracted until the summer of 2025, meaning his value won’t be as high as some of the players the Foxes sold earlier this year, such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

An offer in excess of £25 or 30 million might be enough to convince Leicester to cash in on the forward.

Everton are in need of extra firepower, especially as they now suddenly find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap at the bottom of the table following their 10-point deduction penalty.

McAteer could be a good fit into Dyche’s style of play, but it would be a risk to pay so much for someone who has never earned consistent minutes in the top flight.

Alfie Burns

McAteer showed what promise he's got at the start of this season. He was heavily involved in the best start a side has ever produced in the Championship, scoring four goals in five league games for Leicester over August and September.

An injury has come and halted his involvement, but he's coming back into the fold now and will be eyeing a big end to 2023.

Leicester have a mid-term contract to fall back on and they also know what a talent he is. If Everton are going to come knocking, there are no guarantees that he's going to come cheap. You suspect that the Premier League club are going to have to pay a healthy eight-figure fee.

The fee in question could be an issue here, as could the fact that Everton don't actually need a winger, but the main thing that will probably stop this transfer happening is the two clubs' positions in their respective divisions.

Premier League Table - Bottom 4 Position Team P GD Pts 17th Luton Town 13 -11 9 18th Sheffield United 13 -23 5 19th Everton* 13 -6 4 20th Burnley 13 -22 4 *Everton deducted 10 points Championship Table - Top 3 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leicester City 18 21 43 2nd Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3rd Leeds United 18 13 35

Leicester are top of the Championship and, after that electric start, are well on their way to reinstating themselves as a Premier League club. Everton, meanwhile, are in the Premier League bottom three after their 10-point deduction - they might yet get points back after an appeal or even stay up despite that deduction. The fact remains, though, that there is only Burnley between this pair in terms of English football's pyramid, it's not like a move to Merseyside is an enormous jump for McAteer.

He's better off staying where he is, where the jepordy of being a Premier League club in the future is far less.