Hull City, along with Middlesbrough, have submitted offers for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, as reported by Football Insider.

Hull are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after seeing Karl Darlow return to his parent club Newcastle United.

Dieng has emerged as a target for both clubs as he is entering the final 12 months of his contract and could be allowed to leave by QPR.

The 28-year-old was one of very few QPR players who managed to perform well despite the club’s terrible campaign.

Would Hull City be a good move for Seny Dieng?

Here, we asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on Hull City’s interest in Dieng and asked if this would be a good move for the player…

Adam Jones

Considering some of the top-flight clubs he's been linked to previously, Dieng may be gutted if he doesn't get the opportunity to ply his trade at the top level.

At Hull City, some would argue he would have the chance to start every week and that isn't guaranteed in the top tier.

However, he isn't even guaranteed starts at the MKM Stadium considering he will have Matt Ingram for company.

In fairness, the Tigers may be pushing for promotion next season and that's one reason why he could be tempted to make this move.

QPR, on the other hand, may be one of the favourites for relegation at the moment considering how badly they declined last season.

With this, a move to Hull would probably be a step-up but with his contract expiring in 2024, he may be better off sitting tight and then seeing what offers come along next summer.

For Hull though, this is a good move because they need to address their goalkeeping department following Karl Darlow's departure.

Having a decent amount of Championship experience under his belt, it would be difficult to see Dieng not being an asset for the Tigers.

Brett Worthington

No disrespect towards Hull City, but Dieng was probably hoping for bigger teams to be interested in his services.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer for QPR for some time now, and it seems like the right moment for the player and club to part ways.

Dieng will want to move to a team where he is guaranteed to play, and while you would expect that at the MKM Stadium, he may want to achieve more than what Hull is capable of.

Hull could be pushing towards the top end of the Championship next season, but that isn’t guaranteed, and therefore, it may be that Dieng waits a little longer to see what other teams show interest.

James Reeves

Dieng would be an outstanding addition for Hull.

It is not long since Dieng was being linked with Premier League sides, so it would be a significant coup for the Tigers to land his signature.

Dieng has been one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the Championship in recent years, so would be an excellent option for Liam Rosenior's side between the sticks.

There may be some question marks over whether the Hull can afford Dieng and with Middlesbrough also said to have made a bid, it could be tough for them to compete with Boro's financial resources.

But if they can complete the deal, Dieng would be a real statement signing for the Tigers.