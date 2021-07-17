This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far this summer and Nathan Jones is assembling a strong-looking squad for next term but they might still want to add more to that.

The Hatters have now been credited with a potential interest in Middlesbrough’s in-demand defender Hayden Coulson. The latest report from the East Anglian Daily Times has suggested that Luton are keen to add the 23-year-old to their squad this summer.

Jones’ side are going to face a lot of competition for the defender with it already having been reported that both League One Ipswich Town and Sunderland are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old.

That comes with Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock having suggested that there is the potential for the defender to leave the club as part of a potential swap deal.

So with Luton now in the race for Coulson’s signature, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be a good signing for the Hatters…

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely sure about this one for Luton if I’m being completely honest.

The Hatters have already signed one left-back this summer in the form of Amari’i Bell, while they already had another on their books in the form of Dan Potts.

As a result, it doesn’t really seem to me as if they need to add another one in the form of Coulson, particularly given he has never really been able to fully establish himself in the Championship with ‘Boro in the past.

With that in mind, you do wonder whether Coulson would be capable of making the required impact at Kenilworth Road, and with ‘Boro boss Neil Warnock suggesting he would want a swap deal, you have to question whether there are any players worth letting go for Luton as part of this potential agreement.

With that in mind, I do think that Luton would be better off looking at other potential signings, for other positions that may need strengthening more urgently.

George Dagless

I think it’s an interesting one.

You’d argue that Luton don’t particularly need to bring him in but if Nathan Jones thinks he is a player that could boost the squad then you perhaps look past that issue and do what the manager wants.

Coulson is a decent player and I certainly think he’s got something to give at Championship level so there’s no problem there, it’s just finding out where exactly he is going to fit in and how Jones is going to keep all his options happy.

Overall though he is a decent player with lots of room to grow and wouldn’t cost the world so I think it’s absolutely worth consideration.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent capture for the Hatters.

Coulson has shown flashes over recent seasons to suggest that he could be a good Championship player but he hasn’t been consistent enough. In fairness, it doesn’t help from his perspective that he didn’t always get a run of games.

In that sense, a move to Luton could suit all parties, as he does have qualities that would improve Nathan Jones’ team. Coulson is assured on the ball, looks to get forward and is another young player who will be hungry to prove himself at this level.

Providing he’s available for a decent fee, which you would imagine he will be, then he will provide excellent competition for Amari’i Bell and could turn out to be a smart addition.