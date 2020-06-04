‘Better off joining Coventry’ – QPR and Sky Blues handed transfer boost: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per Football London, via Coventry Live, Ike Ugbo is set to be available for a loan deal away from Chelsea this summer – which could be a boost to Coventry and QPR who are looking to get themselves the striker.

The pair could be in the same division next season, though the Hoops are eyeing Premier League football via the play-offs right now, and it’s certainly going to be exciting seeing what both can do in the summer ahead of next year.

Ugbo could be on the way for one, then, but where should he head? Our writers offer their views…

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be better off joining Coventry City.

Ugbo has looked sharp out on loan with Dutch side Roda JC this season, but I think he’s ready to play at a higher level in the Championship next season.

There’s been little stopping Coventry City this season, and I think Ugbo could be the ideal signing for Mark Robins’ side in the summer as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of potential life back in the second tier.

If Ugbo can replicate the type of form he has shown on loan with Roda this season, then a strike partnership of himself and Matty Godden could be a frightening prospect if they both hit the ground running.

I’m not convinced that QPR would be able to offer him as many minutes as Coventry City could next season as the Hoops already have some strong options available to them in attack.

George Harbey

I think that Ugbo is a serious talent and he needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

Both QPR and Coventry will need a striker next season, especially the former, with Jordan Hugill set to return to West Ham after a positive loan spell, but I think that Coventry should be in for Ugbo.

Matty Godden’s goals have been vital in their bid for automatic promotion this season, but I think they need to bolster their attacking options if they go up to the Championship.

Ugbo has a burst of pace, he plays on the shoulder and he can also get behind really well, which would suit the fast-paced tempo Mark Robins’ side like to play with in their attack.

Ned Holmes

Both clubs would be a really interesting next step for the 21-year-old but I think QPR may suit his development best.

We’ve seen the progress that young forwards, such as Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze, have made at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in recent years and he could follow a similar path. Mark Warburton has got the R’s playing an open, attacking style of football and that could suit an exciting player like Ugbo. Add to that the fact that Jordan Hugill is set to return to West Ham this summer and both Eze and Osayi-Samuel have been linked with moves away, if those moves happen there may be room for Ugbo to cement a place in the R’s senior side.