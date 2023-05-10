This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town reportedly have a level of interest in Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has just completed a very successful loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic.

As per a report from The Sun, the Hatters, as well as Ipswich Town have scouted the exciting winger who netted 15 goals and provided eight assists in League One.

The report claims that if the Bedfordshire club remain in the Championship, they will consider a move for Rak-Sakyi ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

Would Rak-Sakyi be a good addition at Luton Town in the summer?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton's interest in the fast-progressing talent...

Billy Mulley

Rak-Sakyi is a fantastic winger who has a very exciting future ahead of him, however, I am not convinced that Luton would be the best destination for him.

Being successful whilst operating under a 5-3-2 (or similar variation) for quite some time now, it would be a real surprise if Rob Edwards would switch things up and play with forward-thinking wingers going into the 2023/24 campaign.

A player that would bring excitement, front-footedness and even magic to Kenilworth Road, you would think that there would be teams out there that would be better suited in taking on Rak-Sakyi.

Given how well he has progressed, ensuring that Crystal Palace get his next move right is extremely important as they will be hoping he will be Premier League ready after another EFL campaign.

Declan Harte

The 20-year-old was a standout player for Charlton in League One and is ready for a step up in the divisions.

Luton’s transfer business may yet depend on their league status for next season, but Rak-Sakyi would be an exciting addition regardless of if it’s Premier League or Championship football at Kenilworth Road.

However, there may be some concern over whether he would be the right fit tactically for Rob Edwards’ side.

The Hatters could look to shake things up with their setup next season, and perhaps this interest is a sign of a tactical refresh, but that seems unlikely given their recent success.

While an exciting prospect, this is a move that all parties may be better off avoiding.

James Reeves

Rak-Sakyi would be a hugely exciting signing for Luton.

He has shown excellent potential in League One for Charlton this season and you would back him to make the step up to the Championship seamlessly.

The Hatters have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal, but Rak-Sakyi would give them a different dimension and he is definitely one worth pursuing.

Kenilworth Road would be the perfect destination for Rak-Sakyi, with Cody Drameh's performances since his January move from Leeds underlining Rob Edwards' credentials with developing young players.

There may be some question marks over whether Rak-Sakyi would be ready for the Premier League if the Hatters were promoted, but if they are in the second tier, he should be one of their top targets this summer.