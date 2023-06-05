This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more..

Coventry City are interested in signing Werder Bremen defender Lee Buchanan, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon report.

Who is Lee Buchanan?

Buchanan is a former Derby County player, who came through the club’s academy, playing 75 times from 2019 to 2022.

The 22-year-old was seen as a very promising player at Derby, but due to the club’s off-field issues and relegation to League One, the defender left the club on a free transfer.

Would Lee Buchanan be a good signing for Coventry City?

The Sky Blues have already brought in Jay Dasilva and are seemingly looking to bolster their defence further with Buchanan, as the same report mentions Jake Bidwell could possibly depart.

Here at FLW, we asked some of the writers whether they thought Buchanan would be a good signing for Coventry and if the club need him.

Josh Cole

While Buchanan failed to establish himself as a key member of Werder Bremen’s side last season, there is no reason why he cannot take his game to new heights under the guidance of Mark Robins at Coventry.

Robins has managed to nurture the development of the likes of Luke McNally, Ian Maatsen and Callum Doyle in recent seasons, and thus will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Buchanan.

However, when you consider that Coventry recently bolstered their options in the left-back position by swooping for Jay Dasilva, it could be argued that they do not need to add to their options in this area of the pitch.

Dasilva is set to provide competition for Jake Bidwell, who featured regularly for Coventry last season.

Instead of signing Buchanan, Coventry ought to switch their attention to other transfer targets ahead of the upcoming window.

Brett Worthington

This could be a really smart addition.

Coventry are a side that have been known for shrewd business in the transfer market, and this could be another impressive signing.

Buchanan is familiar with the Championship and showed during his Derby days that he can compete at this level. Despite it not working out for him in Germany, the 22-year-old is no doubt a better player for the experience.

Even with the signing of Dasilva, adding Buchanan could mean Coventry have two very good left-backs at this level for the next few seasons.

Both would provide solid competition, and depending on how much Coventry pay for his services, he could be a real steal in the transfer market.

James Reeves

Buchanan would be an intriguing signing for Coventry.

The 22-year-old showed plenty of potential for Derby County in the Championship to earn him the move to Werder Bremen and would be an excellent addition.

But you have to question whether Buchanan is needed given the Sky Blues have already signed left-back Jay Dasilva from Bristol City this summer, while they already have Jake Bidwell on their books.

Bidwell performed well as part of one of the best defences in the Championship this season as Mark Robins' side reached the play-off final and Dasilva is a more than capable back up, so it would be surprising to see Coventry bring in another player in that position.

There is no doubt of Buchanan's quality, but perhaps the Sky Blues would be better investing elsewhere in their team.