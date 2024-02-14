Highlights Leeds United are predicted to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League due to their consistent form and strong squad depth.

Ipswich Town has put up a good fight, but Leeds and Southampton are more likely to secure the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds' unbeaten home form is a key factor that can carry them through, and they have a better equipped squad than last year's Premier League campaign.

Alan Smith has given his prediction for the final automatic promotion places.

The former Leeds United striker has been keeping tabs on his former club, where he plied his trade from 1998 to 2004.

The Yorkshire outfit are fighting for a top two spot, as they seek promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Whites spent three years in the Premier League before suffering the drop last season.

But now Daniel Farke’s side are in the mix alongside Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town for the two automatic promotion places.

Alan Smith predicts Leeds United’s promotion fate

Smith has predicted that Leeds will achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

While he has credited Ipswich with putting up a good fight, he believes that the three clubs that went down last year will all go straight back up at the first time of asking.

“I think they’ll go up automatically, and they’re really consistent,” said Smith speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk.

“I feel as though Leicester will win it and after the great start, they’ll probably run away with it, and then it will be Leeds and Southampton just because of the squad depth.

“Ipswich have been fantastic but it’s just the size of the Leeds and Southampton squads.

“I think Leeds have a better equipped squad now than when they were in the Premier League last year.

“When you look through the dynamic of players in the right places and overall squad depth, I think they’re better equipped to go up and stay up than they were previously.

“I feel like Leeds’ home form – unbeaten at home all season – can carry them through. If you win your home games, you don’t even need to win away.

“Draws away and getting a point is always a good result, especially in that league.”

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands February 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 32 44 78 2 Leeds United 32 33 66 3 Southampton 31 23 64 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60 5 West Brom 31 16 52 6 Norwich City 32 5 48 7 Hull City 31 5 48 8 Coventry City 31 13 47

Leeds moved up to second in the Championship table on Tuesday night following a comfortable 4-0 win away to Swansea City.

The gap to Southampton in third is now two points, but Russell Martin’s side does have a game in hand over their rival.

Ipswich Town are six points behind, but Kieran McKenna’s team have played two games fewer than the Whites.

Leaders Leicester City are 12 points clear at the top of the standings, and look likely to secure the title on their way back to the top flight.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to face Plymouth Argyle on 17 February, as Farke’s side looks to make it eight wins from eight in the league in 2024.

Hard to look past Leeds United’s current form

Form is only temporary, but Leeds have easily outclassed their opponents in recent weeks, doing so in ominous fashion.

The late winner against Preston North End was the only real trouble they have faced since the turn of the year, scoring 17 and conceding just one in their last seven games.

On that basis, it is hard to look past the Whites getting that second automatic promotion place.

There will surely be twists and turns between now and May, but Farke’s team may just have the slight edge over Southampton in the battle for second place.