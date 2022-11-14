“Better candidates out there” – Luton Town considering manager of Scottish club to replace Nathan Jones: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are unexpectedly looking for a new manager after their former boss Nathan Jones was appointed Southampton boss very recently.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been linked with the vacancy, but a former Hatters player is also reportedly in with a chance.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that St. Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is one of the names under consideration to become Jones’ replacement.

Robinson spent six years as a player at Kenilworth Road between 2002 and 2008.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links.

Billy Mulley

Stephen Robinson is a respected name amongst hierarchies of many clubs, however, I am not entirely sure he is what Luton need right now.

Whilst this next appointment is largely about continuing the project that Nathan Jones started and the football that is played, Luton are also in an excellent position to challenge for the play-offs, therefore Championship experience would be great.

Robinson has shown positive signs in his managerial career thus far, and his previous Luton connections make him someone who the hierarchy will know well, however, there does appear to be better candidates out there.

I think Robinson has every right to be associated with the current vacancy at Kenilworth Road, but in my eyes, Neil Critchley has to be the prime candidate.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can definitely see why this link has came about.

Robinson is an up and coming manager still early on in his career and having played for the club for six years, knows all about what Luton Town are about.

However, I do think there are options out there, such as Neil Critchley, that would be better suited to going in in the club’s current situation.

Whereas Robinson would perhaps be an appointment best made in the summer, Critchley’s experience of the Championship could mean he could come in and do a job from the off, whereas Robinson may need a period of adjustment.

Not only that, but Critchley’s performance at Blackpool given their budget should translate well at Kenilworth Road.

I just feel Luton should pursue that option until it’s absolutely exhausted before deciding on seeking other options.

George Dagless

I tend to agree with the other two writers here.

Robinson is obviously a good coach with a lot going for him but Luton perhaps need someone that is more likely to hit the ground running rather than needing a bit of time to get their message across in terms of managing in the Championship.

They need someone who knows what the league is about when standing in the dugout and I think Critchley is the sort of manager they should be getting after.

He plays good football and has big respect for the work he has done in the youth set-up at Liverpool and as manager at Blackpool.

That would make more sense to be but, if Luton did end up bringing in Robinson, there are certainly worse options they could go for and it would certainly not be the end of the world.