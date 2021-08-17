Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Better but we need more’, ‘Will not keep us up’ – Many Derby County fans react as Rams close in on fifth signing

Published

5 mins ago

on

When the clock hit 90 minutes at London Road on Saturday afternoon, Derby County were set to end a positive first full week of the 2021-22 season on a high with a 1-0 victory against Peterborough United.

Coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in their Championship opener and then progressing through the first round of the Carabao Cup, there were reasons to be positive as a Rams fan despite the off-field turmoil as they were about to remain unbeaten and secure their first win of the campaign.

A shocking late collapse though saw Posh bag in the 91st and 100th minute of the game to snatch three points and then just one away from the clutches of Wayne Rooney’s side.

The result proved that County needed to add more players to their squad and they needed a tad more experience to try and see out matches – despite having a centre-back pairing of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman there was no senior option to back them up off the bench.

That is set to change though as per John Percy, Derby are set to sign former England international Phil Jagielka on a short-term contract.

Jagielka, now 38 years 0ld, has spent the last two seasons at Sheffield United where he played 16 times in the Premier League and he will now look to find some game-time at Pride Park – and it’s a signing that is being welcomed by County fans despite his advancing years.


