‘Better but we need more’, ‘Will not keep us up’ – Many Derby County fans react as Rams close in on fifth signing

When the clock hit 90 minutes at London Road on Saturday afternoon, Derby County were set to end a positive first full week of the 2021-22 season on a high with a 1-0 victory against Peterborough United.

Coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in their Championship opener and then progressing through the first round of the Carabao Cup, there were reasons to be positive as a Rams fan despite the off-field turmoil as they were about to remain unbeaten and secure their first win of the campaign.

A shocking late collapse though saw Posh bag in the 91st and 100th minute of the game to snatch three points and then just one away from the clutches of Wayne Rooney’s side.

The result proved that County needed to add more players to their squad and they needed a tad more experience to try and see out matches – despite having a centre-back pairing of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman there was no senior option to back them up off the bench.

That is set to change though as per John Percy, Derby are set to sign former England international Phil Jagielka on a short-term contract.

Jagielka, now 38 years 0ld, has spent the last two seasons at Sheffield United where he played 16 times in the Premier League and he will now look to find some game-time at Pride Park – and it’s a signing that is being welcomed by County fans despite his advancing years.

Better but we need more, certainly in the attacking area #dcfc https://t.co/zObJ8kCxmD — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) August 16, 2021

Superb news. Much needed depth at centre back, whilst we might bring in a striker too. Maybe not the players we want, but if they're all we can bring in they need our backing 🐏 https://t.co/N8Wz2SXGI0 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) August 16, 2021

Should just said Derby are staying up, would’ve been less characters https://t.co/kLSrwA8AE9 — Reece (@reecewardd_) August 16, 2021

Whether its the only players we can sign or not, they will not keep us up #dcfc https://t.co/WDGxfFTU35 — Dales Ram (@ddalesram) August 16, 2021

We are so relegated. Why can’t it be two loans? Delap and Mengi? #dcfc https://t.co/6TyQuLDhJt — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) August 16, 2021

#dcfc happy ish but still need more but it’s better than nothing we need players right now tbh ! https://t.co/3TvbfXk29i — Macauley (@Macaule69783440) August 16, 2021

Happy with jagielka let’s hope they let us get baldock now https://t.co/N6L1ztdBng — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) August 16, 2021

These 2 players sadly aren’t going to turn our season around. Will help the young lads with numbers and experience https://t.co/htbEt67dfL — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) August 16, 2021

im happy with that. Jags impressed me in preseason so hopefully continues to impress throughout this season https://t.co/WLIBX7tk2r — dj (@danieliwnI) August 16, 2021

A small bit of good news amongst the ocean of bad news for us! 🐑 — Phil 🐑 (@WestSussexRam) August 16, 2021