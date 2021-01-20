Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall News

‘Better be a masterclass’ – Many Millwall fans confused by emerging team news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall head to West Yorkshire this evening to take on Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side are sliding down the Championship table and could do with a win tonight to address a disappointing slump.

A 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out was frustrating, but there’s a chance to put that right this evening against Huddersfield.

Rowett has opted to make three changes to the side this evening.

Bart Bialkowski remains in goal, with Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Jed Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods and Dan McNamara the ones to retain their place in the side; Kenneth Zohore, Alex Pearce and Troy Parrott drop out after defeat in Nottingham.

In come Shaun Williams, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ben Thompson – fresh from his late consolation at the City Ground over the weekend.

Here, we dive into what a confused Millwall fanbase are saying following Rowett’s selection…


