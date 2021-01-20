‘Better be a masterclass’ – Many Millwall fans confused by emerging team news

Millwall head to West Yorkshire this evening to take on Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side are sliding down the Championship table and could do with a win tonight to address a disappointing slump.

A 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out was frustrating, but there’s a chance to put that right this evening against Huddersfield.

Rowett has opted to make three changes to the side this evening.

Bart Bialkowski remains in goal, with Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Jed Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods and Dan McNamara the ones to retain their place in the side; Kenneth Zohore, Alex Pearce and Troy Parrott drop out after defeat in Nottingham.

In come Shaun Williams, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ben Thompson – fresh from his late consolation at the City Ground over the weekend.

Here, we dive into what a confused Millwall fanbase are saying following Rowett’s selection…

What is that? — Jason (@Jason46046817) January 20, 2021

Yep that’s a lost 😞 — Millwall Lad (@JamesSl86436596) January 20, 2021

4 centre mids starting meaning none on the bench but 4 strikers on the bench.

I’m struggling here, better be a masterclass — Tom Pemberton (@TomJPemberton) January 20, 2021

i am so lost in the formation — Max // #WeSayNoToMazepin (@m4x2004) January 20, 2021

Working out the formation like pic.twitter.com/yQ4Rcu3jj7 — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) January 20, 2021

Well happy there is 4 at the back but then I saw Williams and woods 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) January 20, 2021

Looks like a 5-3-2 with Williams at Cb, and Wallace at ST with dadi. We shall see I guess — Alex Seaman (@alex_seaman098) January 20, 2021