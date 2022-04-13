“Better alternatives out there” – Swansea City fan pundit makes transfer claim involving Joe Allen

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship club Swansea City should not pursue a reunion with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen despite the Potters’ captain wanting to return to Wales at the end of the season, in the view of FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Millar.

This report regarding the 32-year-old’s desire to move closer to his home nation came via Stoke-on-Trent Live, with the 32-year-old’s contract at the bet365 Stadium coming to an end this summer.

Despite his current boss Michael O’Neill being keen to strike an agreement with his skipper to keep him in Staffordshire beyond the end of the season though, an exit is looking more and more likely at this stage and this could provide an opportunity for other clubs to swoop in for his services.

One of those sides that could make a move is Swansea, who are free from any transfer restrictions and would be able to negotiate a deal for the midfielder without the need to worry about financial rules, due to the fact they have cashed in on some of their prized assets in recent years.

They would hold a potential advantage in this race with the 32-year-old already spending much of his footballing career at the Swansea.com Stadium including his youth days before moving on to Liverpool in 2012.

But FLW’s Swansea fan pundit Millar believes this is an advantage they shouldn’t be taking advantage of.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Each year as a Swansea fan, there’s always talk of Joe Allen returning to us, being out of contract at Stoke or not being happy at whatever current club he is at.

“I believe a few seasons ago he was close to returning to us, which would have been welcomed, I think, by a lot of Swansea fans.

“He is a solid player. Again though, he’s getting on a bit and I think there’s just better alternatives out there.

“I would welcome him back, he’s a good player. I just think we don’t have to look back to move forward.

“Like I said, good player, great player, was a good servant for us. He moved on, I think we should just move on.

“It’s always been a talking point that Joe Allen would return to us, maybe he will. If he does, he does.

“I personally think we can look for better alternatives, younger alternatives. The question of Joe Allen returning to Swansea crops up every year.

“I personally wouldn’t be against him returning but am I keen on him returning? Not so much, I think there’s better alternatives out there.”

The Verdict:

Many people would agree with Millar here – because it would seem like a signing that was just made because of nostalgia and not because they think he genuinely fits into their plans in South Wales.

It’s a signing that could potentially happen because he will want to sign for old club Swansea over arch-rivals Cardiff City for sure, so it’s a free transfer that’s almost guaranteed if they want him and because of his reported desperation to return to his “Welsh roots”, they may even be able to negotiate a modest wage package for his services.

For a side that are very careful with money, this could be a tempting agreement to pursue and not only would he bring quality to the Swans – but also leadership skills and this can only help to take pressure off current skipper Matt Grimes.

However, manager Russell Martin seems to have a very clear plan of what he wants to do and unless they are the right fit, there’s no way the ex-Norwich City man will move for him. Because of this, it’s unclear whether an approach would be made.

For financial reasons and from the board’s point of view, they may be able to sign him for free and have him on a low salary, it’s not as if they can really sell him on for a handsome sum in the future so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the board decided against making this move regardless of Martin’s thoughts.