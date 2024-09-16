The two Premier League basement boys meet at Goodison Park on Tuesday night as Everton host Southampton in the EFL Cup third round.

It's been a miserable start to the season for both the Toffees and the Saints, and they've failed to pick up a single point from their four Premier League games, finding themselves 19th and 20th in the table respectively.

Premier League table Position Club P GD Pts 15th Leicester City 4 -2 2 16th Crystal Palace 4 -3 2 17th Ipswich Town 4 -5 2 18th Wolves 4 -7 1 19th Southampton 4 -7 0 20th Everton 4 -9 0

Both sides have won just once this season, coming in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Everton beating Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at Goodison Park, while Southampton beat Championship side Cardiff City 5-3 in the Welsh capital.

After dreadful starts to the league season, this fixture may not be the priority for Sean Dyche or Russell Martin, but a win on Tuesday night could be an important confidence booster, especially against a direct relegation rival.

With that in mind, here is Everton's predicted starting XI.

GK - Joao Virginia

Jordan Pickford started the Toffees' previous cup fixture against Doncaster Rovers, but back-up goalkeeper Joao Virginia could be in line to make his first senior appearance of the season.

The 24-year-old has been on the bench for every game so far this season, but he did start against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy as Everton's U21 side won 3-1 at Prenton Park.

RB - Ashley Young

Veteran defender Ashley Young is in line to start against the Saints on Tuesday night, with Seamus Coleman missing out on Everton's matchday squad for their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Coleman started against Doncaster in the last round, but Dyche may be forced to play 39-year-old Young, who is still a first-team regular despite his age, and was used from the bench in the last round.

CB - Jake O'Brien

A summer signing from Lyon, Jake O'Brien has made just one start for the Toffees, and that came in the last round against Doncaster Rovers.

Everton have a shortage of depth at centre-back thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite's injury, which means O'Brien will likely get a rare chance to start. The 23-year-old will be looking for a big performance to help cement his position in Dyche's plans after playing just 26 minutes of Premier League football so far.

CB - Michael Keane

Michael Keane has started and played the full 90 minutes in all of Everton's games this season, and it looks like he'll start again thanks to their lack of depth at the back.

Keane and James Tarkowski have become the Toffees' first choice centre-back pairing this season, but Keane was favoured over the ex-Burnley man in the last round and will likely partner O'Brien.

LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Ukrainian international Vitaliy Mykolenko has started all five of Everton's games this season, although he was forced off after 26 minutes at Villa Park on Saturday due to illness.

It will be a relief to Dyche that it was illness rather than injury, with the club short of options at the back, as seen by midfielder James Garner replacing Mykolenko on Saturday. Everton will hope that the 25-year-old has recovered from his bout of illness and can start on Tuesday night.

CDM - Tim Iroegbunam

A summer signing from Aston Villa, Tim Iroegbunam has started all of Everton's games this season, and he looks set to start again on Tuesday night when Southampton visit Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old recorded his first assist in an Everton shirt in their win over Doncaster in the previous round, and he'll be looking to add to that tally on Tuesday night.

CDM - James Garner

James Garner has started just one game this season, coming against Doncaster in the EFL Cup, and he could be favoured over 34-year-old Idrissa Gueye as Dyche looks to freshen up his starting XI for the cup.

The 23-year-old will be looking for a big performance if selected as he bids to earn a place in the Premier League starting XI.

CAM - Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye started in the number ten role against Doncaster in the previous round, and performed well, scoring his first goal for the club since his summer move from Marseille.

The 24-year-old has started the last two Premier League games and will be looking for another big performance in the cup.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Summer loan signing Jesper Lindstrom has struggled for regular minutes since joining from Napoli, but he did start against Doncaster in the last round, and in the EFL Trophy against Tranmere Rovers.

Tuesday's game will give the Danish international the perfect chance to start and make a mark as he looks to catch the eye of Dyche.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil has started all five of Everton's games this season, and he looks set to continue that run on Tuesday night.

He's had a decent start to the season, scoring two goals and registering two assists, including a goal in the previous round in Everton's 3-0 win over Doncaster.

ST - Beto

You'd expect Dyche to name a strong side as he looks to progress to the next round against Premier League opposition, but it may not be full strength as he looks to freshen up his squad and give opportunities to fringe players.

Beto could be a player that starts, with the big Portuguese striker having played all five games for Everton this season, but hasn't started a Premier League game so far. He does have three goals to his name this season, one against Doncaster in the EFL Cup, before adding a brace against Tranmere in the EFL Trophy.