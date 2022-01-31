Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Best window ever’, ‘This isn’t fair’ – These Bournemouth fans react as high-profile transfer confirmed

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Bournemouth’s busy Deadline Day continued with the signing of Todd Cantwell on an initial loan from Norwich City.

The 23-year-old starred as the Canaries won promotion to the Premier League last season but he has struggled to make an impact in the top-flight, with Daniel Farke and Dean Smith both overlooking the playmaker.

Therefore, a transfer seemed possible this month and a switch to the Cherries was announced by the Championship high-flyers before the 11pm deadline.

That continued what has been an incredibly busy day for Scott Parker, who has also brought in Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Siriki Dembele.

As you would expect, Cantwell’s arrival went down very well with the Bournemouth support, who will feel that their transfer business has left them in a fantastic position to win automatic promotion after recently stuttering.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from some of the fans on Twitter…


