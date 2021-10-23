‘Best we can do’, ‘I have no hope’ – Mixed Cardiff City fan verdict emerges as team news revealed ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Mick McCarthy has opted to stick with a back four ahead of this lunchtime’s kick-off against Middlesbrough, although there is one key omission in Kieffer Moore who drops to the bench.

The home side come into this game having lost their last seven league games, scoring just once and conceding 17 during this run, a record that will consign them to relegation if they can’t reverse their fortunes quickly.

They currently sit in 21st, two points above the relegation zone but with a worse goal difference than all three teams in the drop zone after heavy defeats to the likes of Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion and are in real danger of dropping into the relegation spots if they fail to win against Neil Warnock’s Boro today.

Quiz: Did these 25 Cardiff City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Jay Bothroyd left Cardiff City for a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during his time with the Bluebirds – True or false? True False

One bit of good news for manager McCarthy is the fact their opponents have only won one league game away from home so far this term, but if they can make it two today, the 62-year-old’s tenure at the Cardiff City Stadium will surely be up with many surprised the Bluebirds’ hierarchy haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

As per Wales Online, the second-tier side’s board decided they were going to give McCarthy two more games at the helm before making a decision on his future.

But after a loss in that first game against Fulham in midweek, only a win today is likely to keep him in the job.

Cardiff fans will be hopeful of a positive result after enduring such a turgid run of form – but how have they reacted to their starting 11 ahead of what many would say is a crucial tie?

We take a look at the latest reaction on Twitter.

Not even that bad, everyone moaning at Collins starting cause he’s not scored. Moore has only scored 1 and has looked poor. Brown also gives it his all, considering we got no other left backs fit it’s the best we can do https://t.co/HCuaImKxx3 — Trav 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Travis_CCFC) October 23, 2021

I have no hope! Kieffer on the bench😂 https://t.co/DE6Xp6nFGN — Keiren Roberts (@Keirenrob) October 23, 2021

Good job we’ve swapped out our striker with one goal for our striker with no goals. Bold selection from Mick, after all. https://t.co/ulY7ffhHi9 — View From the Ninian (@ViewFromTheNin) October 23, 2021

What an absolute shocker🤣 https://t.co/d1sZV3I3AF — Thomas Morgan (@thomasmorgan291) October 23, 2021

Not a bad lineup https://t.co/6rtHQwJWOA — Gareth (@CaerdyddDevils) October 23, 2021

Moore off in January https://t.co/zYlgJZ3MNE — Harri Ryan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HarriRyan8) October 23, 2021

I’ll take it. It’s better than 5CB’s and 4 attacking players. Kieffer been poor and needs a break. Could be massive of the bench https://t.co/ZE6g9UFcIv — Ieuan Higgins (@ieuhig92) October 23, 2021