“Best transfer news we’ve had in a long time” – Reading FC fan pundit reacts to latest update on 30-year-old

Andy Yiadom joined Reading in 2018 and has been an important and regular part of the side since then.

Not only has he provided performances on the pitch but he has become a favourite of the fans.

Therefore, the news that the 30-year-old looks set to sign a new contract with the club will be welcome news to the fans, as per Berkshire Live.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt his thoughts on the news: “Andy Yiadom if he does stay, that’s probably some of the best transfer news we’ve had for a long time.

“I think he will hopefully be captain as well maybe. His passion, he spoke to the fans I think after the Peterborough game, shared the frustrations and he cares about the club I think that is obvious.

“He puts 100% on the pitch as well and that’s what we want to see as fans and if that means that other players might sign as well if he’s signing like the likes of Tom Holmes, then that’s really positive for the club this summer.”

The Verdict:

The news of Yiadom signing a new contract will definitely be uplifting for the Reading fans especially as they are not yet able to pay transfer fees for players.

Since joining the club the 30-year-old has provided brilliant performances on the pitch consistently and it’s no surprise Johnny wants to see him as captain next season.

He also clearly has influence off the pitch as Johnny speaks about the fact this could increase the likelihood of other players staying at the club.

After a poor season this year, players like Yiadom are crucial to retain to help their efforts of improving on the pitch.