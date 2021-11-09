‘Best thing that can happen’, ‘There is a God’ – These Stoke City fans react as major off-field announcement made

Stoke City have confirmed that Tony Scholes is set to leave the club in the New Year to take up a role with the Premier League.

Tony Scholes is to step down as Chief Executive of Stoke City after more than 17 years with the Club.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 9, 2021

The Potters CEO has been with the club for over 17 years, but his departure was announced by the club this afternoon.

Scholes was a key figure off the pitch during what was a successful period for Stoke about a decade ago, as they managed to establish themselves as top-flight regulars after winning promotion under Tony Pulis initially.

However, he has also played an important role during what has been tougher times for the club recently, with the Potters having struggled in the transfer market since their relegation to the Championship.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that most fans were pleased to see Scholes go, although some recognise the work he has put in over what is a long period in his career.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

There is a god — Liam Kelly (@liam_kelly3) November 9, 2021

Regardless if stoke get promotion this year, this is the best thing that can happen to this club — Jim (@Jim69023232) November 9, 2021

These kids screaming 'Get In!' LOL he's been at the club longer than you've been on planet earth. Have a bit of respect the man did a fantastic job for the fans especially. — LiamJH (@LiamJH23) November 9, 2021

Never thought this day would come, thought the guy was immortal 😂 onwards and upwards — Rich (@RichWhalley21) November 9, 2021

Thanks for all your efforts Tony. Time for an outsider to bring in some fresh thinking and direction. — milominder 💙 🇪🇺 (@milominder) November 9, 2021

Good news at last — Chris H ❤🤍❤🤍 (@Hughesy_Chris) November 9, 2021

What a time to be alive 🥳🥳🥳🥳 — Rhys Owens (@rhysscfc96) November 9, 2021