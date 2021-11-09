Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best thing that can happen’, ‘There is a God’ – These Stoke City fans react as major off-field announcement made

Stoke City have confirmed that Tony Scholes is set to leave the club in the New Year to take up a role with the Premier League.

The Potters CEO has been with the club for over 17 years, but his departure was announced by the club this afternoon.

Scholes was a key figure off the pitch during what was a successful period for Stoke about a decade ago, as they managed to establish themselves as top-flight regulars after winning promotion under Tony Pulis initially.

However, he has also played an important role during what has been tougher times for the club recently, with the Potters having struggled in the transfer market since their relegation to the Championship.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that most fans were pleased to see Scholes go, although some recognise the work he has put in over what is a long period in his career.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


