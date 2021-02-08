‘Best thing since sliced bread’ – Many Millwall fans react to key announcement

Millwall have confirmed that young right-back Danny McNamara has signed a new long-term contract at The Den.

McNamara, whose deal with the Lions was set to expire at the end of the season, has started seven of Millwall’s eight games in all competitions following his return from St Johnstone last month – the victory over Sheffield Wednesday being the exception.

The right-back was loaned out to Callum Davidson’s side at the beginning of last season and after impressing in the Scottish Premiership was recalled by Gary Rowett at the beginning of January.

And after making his debut in the FA Cup third-round win over Boreham Wood, McNamara has managed to become the first-choice right-back ahead of Mahlon Romeo, turning in a number of excellent performances to help keep the Lions away from relegation.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)? Matt Smith Connor Mahoney Mason Bennett Scott Malone

McNamara has now been rewarded for his brilliant form since coming into the side, and despite no fans being allowed in grounds at present, has quickly become a fans favourite at The Den, and here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted on Twitter to the defender’s contract extension being announced:

Best thing since sliced bread .. complete baller — joe (@20joe2088) February 8, 2021

Fantastic news! I think there's a few other young lads that just need the opportunity in the first team as well — Karl (@Karl38839627) February 8, 2021

Brilliant news — Katie_caroll (@CarollKatie) February 8, 2021

Brilliant news — Katie_caroll (@CarollKatie) February 8, 2021

Things you love to see😍💙🦁 https://t.co/X2cZjdiwuO — Connor King #Rowettout (@connorking3) February 8, 2021

What we love to see https://t.co/tXi84fuaLV — Ryan peace🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ryanpeace_19) February 8, 2021

Things you love to see https://t.co/RmVwkGqdmz — Michael (@MJMillwall_) February 8, 2021