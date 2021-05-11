Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Best thing he’s done’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to significant off-field news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Plenty of Birmingham City fans will have been left reeling today after the club announced on Twitter that their chief executive, Xuandong Ren, has resigned from his position with immediate effect. 

The controversial figure had long divided much of the Birmingham faithful for the way he ran the club from day to day and as a result of this, many will be unsurprisingly pleased to see the back of him.

Ren is known to have many business interests in China and has been involved with the club since 2016 after Trillion Trophy Asia took over the Blues from the notorious Carson Yeung.

Naturally the news of his resignation from the board of directors spread fast and has been met with widespread reaction from sections of the club’s support on social media.

Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Birmingham City in 2020/21?

1 of 19

Won 15 league games

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the club’s original tweet from the Birmingham fans.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best thing he’s done’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to significant off-field news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: