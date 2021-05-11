‘Best thing he’s done’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to significant off-field news

Plenty of Birmingham City fans will have been left reeling today after the club announced on Twitter that their chief executive, Xuandong Ren, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

The controversial figure had long divided much of the Birmingham faithful for the way he ran the club from day to day and as a result of this, many will be unsurprisingly pleased to see the back of him.

Ren is known to have many business interests in China and has been involved with the club since 2016 after Trillion Trophy Asia took over the Blues from the notorious Carson Yeung.

Naturally the news of his resignation from the board of directors spread fast and has been met with widespread reaction from sections of the club’s support on social media.

Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Birmingham City in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Won 15 league games True False

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the club’s original tweet from the Birmingham fans.

Websites crashed because everyone’s so gassed to see this — N (@Nev_77_) May 11, 2021

Haven’t even read it cos website crashed but replies say everything pic.twitter.com/eAJYkkEHG4 — Des Oh Connor (@devopunch91) May 11, 2021

Need someone competent and trustworthy to move forward now. Someone with experience e.g. technical director/DoF. Please lord 🙏🏼 — George (@Georg1eee) May 11, 2021

Best thing hes done. Off you pop pic.twitter.com/kmX744Kc4O — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) May 11, 2021

It’s good news but only stays that way if we replace him correctly, no one who wants to use the club as a real world football manager project — J.K (@KongyeMMA) May 11, 2021

Well done to all those that have organised and taken part in protests against this man. Now get someone in who can run a football club and back LB. KRO 💙 — myron taylor (@myrontaylor) May 11, 2021

Brilliant. What’s crucial now is who is appointed in role and how they go about fulfilling it. Opportunity for the owners to improve their relationship with the fans, if they take it. — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) May 11, 2021