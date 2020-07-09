Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Best team without Allen’ – Many Stoke City fans overjoyed as team news emerges at Elland Road

Published

2 mins ago

on

Stoke City are in action at Elland Road this evening with Michael O’Neill’s side looking to pick up some vital points on the road against promotion-chasing Leeds United.

At the weekend, Stoke boosted their survival chance with a 4-0 victory over Barnsley, which eased the need for three points at Elland Road this evening.

However, points are invaluable at this stage of the season and O’Neill will be hoping for a result this evening.

On the back of that win over Barnsley, O’Neill has opted for just the one change, brining Nathan Collins back into his side in the place of James Chester.

That means it is Jack Butland in goal, with a back-four of Bruno Martins-Indi, Collins, Danny Batth and Tommy Smith.

Jordan Cousins, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and James McClean make up the midfield, with Sam Vokes leading the line for O’Neill this evening.

On the back of that team news, many Stoke fans are delighted, with it the strongest side available in their eyes.

Here is a look at some reaction…


