Sky Bet Championship

‘Best team we can put out’ – Many Stoke City fans react as starting line-up vs Derby emerges

Published

4 mins ago

on

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill must think he has been cursed as his squad continued to be hit with injuries ahead of their trip to Derby County today.

The Potters’ treatment room has been particularly full lately, and the newest casualty is none other than star attacker Tyrese Campbell.

The 20-year-old came off in the loss to Cardiff with a knee injury, and there’s no timeframe on his return after he visited a specialist this week.

He joins the likes of Joe Allen and John Obi Mikel on the sidelines, but in more positive news for O’Neill he sees a few key players return to the squad for their visit to Derbyshire.

Both Steven Fletcher and Harry Souttar have missed recent games but they both return to the starting line-up today, as it looks like O’Neill has opted for three central midfielders with Jordan Cousins, Jordan Thompson and Josh Tymon.

That’s far-from a first choice midfield for Stoke, and you could understand if there was considerable worry about their chances today from supporters.

But surprisingly there’s a lot of positivity emanating from the Potters fans, check out some of their reactions  from Twitter below!


