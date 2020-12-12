‘Best team we can put out’ – Many Stoke City fans react as starting line-up vs Derby emerges

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill must think he has been cursed as his squad continued to be hit with injuries ahead of their trip to Derby County today.

The Potters’ treatment room has been particularly full lately, and the newest casualty is none other than star attacker Tyrese Campbell.

The 20-year-old came off in the loss to Cardiff with a knee injury, and there’s no timeframe on his return after he visited a specialist this week.

He joins the likes of Joe Allen and John Obi Mikel on the sidelines, but in more positive news for O’Neill he sees a few key players return to the squad for their visit to Derbyshire.

Both Steven Fletcher and Harry Souttar have missed recent games but they both return to the starting line-up today, as it looks like O’Neill has opted for three central midfielders with Jordan Cousins, Jordan Thompson and Josh Tymon.

That’s far-from a first choice midfield for Stoke, and you could understand if there was considerable worry about their chances today from supporters.

But surprisingly there’s a lot of positivity emanating from the Potters fans, check out some of their reactions from Twitter below!

Lovely for a team full of injuries tbf — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) December 12, 2020

Rate that maybe Verlinden over tymon — Ben 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@ben_hannon3) December 12, 2020

Decent team with our injuries Come on stoke 🔴⚪️ — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) December 12, 2020

Probably about the best team we could have put out given the circumstances, although I’d have been tempted to hand Verlinden a start — Jordan Gardner (@JordanJAGardner) December 12, 2020

Good team — 𝓡𝓸𝓫 (@robertd4venport) December 12, 2020

Lovely team — D🌚 (@Bxxthie) December 12, 2020

Best team we can put out https://t.co/SBeRocrV1v — Louis🔴⚪️🟡 (@louis11073) December 12, 2020

That’s actually a class team considering we have over 10 injuries👍🏼 https://t.co/xil09xdsvI — Charlie🌟 (@yCharlie1379) December 12, 2020