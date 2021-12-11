‘Best team’, ‘Like the look of this’ – These Preston North End fans react to Ryan Lowe’s first starting XI

Ryan Lowe will step out at Deepdale for the first time as Preston North End manager this afternoon as the Lilywhites welcome struggling Barnsley to Lancashire.

It’s been less than a week since North End managed to convince the 43-year-old to swap high-flying Plymouth Argyle of League One for the 18th placed Championship side after they parted company with Frankie McAvoy.

The deal for Lowe was done within 24 hours of McAvoy’s departure from PNE and his arrival has brought a sense of excitement from the North End fanbase.

There has also been curiosity as to how he will pick his side for the very first time, with Lowe usually lining his teams up in a 3-5-2 formation – a system that PNE fans are accustomed to seeing recently.

With Lowe promising attacking football though it was expected that his wing-backs may be midfielders or wingers instead of the likes of Josh Earl, but he retains his place in the team but captain Alan Browne has been shuffled out to the right flank.

There has been several other changes as well with Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg and Andrew Hughes all coming back in as well as Daniel Johnson and Sean Maguire returning.

Let’s see how PNE fans have been reacting to news of Lowe’s first line-up.

like the look of that me https://t.co/WkCprSZMCT — james (@jbpnefc) December 11, 2021

Leddo for hughes IMO but good squad today ❤️ https://t.co/CCwqDGfwpb — Naomi Jayne | LN4 🧡 | Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 (@njayneF1) December 11, 2021

Strong side. Just Ched didn’t make it from the doubtfuls yesterday. COYW! — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) December 11, 2021

Strong side …shame Ched is out though. — PNE4Ever33 (@pne_slk1971) December 11, 2021

Johnson starting 😍😍 — Ryze (@ryze2nd) December 11, 2021

Best team — Mark Holt (@HoltMarkholt2) December 11, 2021