‘Best team I’ve seen in a while’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting line-up vs Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday have a massive opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Wycombe tonight.

Only once have the Owls been above the bottom-three this term, but with neither Birmingham or Derby in league action until the weekend, three points at Hillsborough will be enough to see Neil Thompson’s team move above the pair and up to 20th in the Championship standings.

But, Wednesday must improve significantly after their disappointing loss at Millwall on Saturday, which was their heaviest defeat of the season and the first time they’ve conceded four since July.

The Owls have been outstanding on their own patch in recent weeks, though winning their last four Championship matches at Hillsborough, and have suffered just one defeat since November.

Interim manager Thompson has decided to shuffle his pack from their defeat at The Den – bringing in the likes of Kadeem Harris, Liam Shaw and striker Jordan Rhodes, although Callum Paterson keeps his place in the starting XI following his opener in South London.

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting on Twitter to their line-up to face the Chairboys:

Think we needed to give Reach a rest, looked a bit out of it last couple of games but the rest of the side looks strong — jimboUTO (@JamesOwl2006) February 9, 2021

I like the side. Rhodes has a huge opportunity today to prove himself. I'm worried him and Paterson will do a similar role, lets hope not. No clue how Reach plays. I would swap him and Penny in my opinion. 3 at the back, two wingers, two defensive midfielders, Bannan in behind — William Gleadall (@Gleadyy) February 9, 2021

Criminal if we go down with a squad like that — BK (@doner_kebrad) February 9, 2021

That’s best team I’ve seen in a while. Come On Wednesday 🔵⚪️ — Ben Cottam🦉 (@swfcottam) February 9, 2021

Since when did we start picking good teams? — Will Temple (@WillTemple9) February 9, 2021

Cautiously optimistic with this line up let’s do this lads #uto #swfc — John Duncan (@JohnDuncanJD) February 9, 2021

Good team that, more attacking — Jonathan David Bell (@JohnDBell1985) February 9, 2021