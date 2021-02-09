Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Best team I’ve seen in a while’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting line-up vs Wycombe

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have a massive opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Wycombe tonight.

Only once have the Owls been above the bottom-three this term, but with neither Birmingham or Derby in league action until the weekend, three points at Hillsborough will be enough to see Neil Thompson’s team move above the pair and up to 20th in the Championship standings.

But, Wednesday must improve significantly after their disappointing loss at Millwall on Saturday, which was their heaviest defeat of the season and the first time they’ve conceded four since July.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United?

1 of 15

Won the top-flight title

The Owls have been outstanding on their own patch in recent weeks, though winning their last four Championship matches at Hillsborough, and have suffered just one defeat since November.

Interim manager Thompson has decided to shuffle his pack from their defeat at The Den – bringing in the likes of Kadeem Harris, Liam Shaw and striker Jordan Rhodes, although Callum Paterson keeps his place in the starting XI following his opener in South London.

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting on Twitter to their line-up to face the Chairboys:

https://twitter.com/LomasDan/status/1359201089317445632/photo/1


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best team I’ve seen in a while’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting line-up vs Wycombe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: