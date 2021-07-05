‘Best signing we’ve done in years’ – Many Stoke City fans react to latest summer arrival

Stoke City have completed the signing of former Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic.

The Bosnian arrives at the bet365 Stadium on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal in Staffordshire.

Vrancic’s four-year stay at Carrow Road came to an end at the end of last season, with the Canaries choosing not to extend his deal.

The midfielder, who arrived at Norwich from Darmstadt in 2017, made a total of 134 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

His best form for the club came in the 2018/19 campaign, where they went on to win their first Championship title under Daniel Farke.

The 32-year-old scored 10 goals in 36 Championship appearances, chipping in with a further seven assists from midfield.

Last season, he scored three goals and added five assists in 32 Championship outings, and now arrives at Stoke to become the Potters’ third signing of the summer.

Jack Bonham and Ben Wilmot have already arrived at the bet365 Stadium this summer, as Michael O’Neill continues to make his mark on his squad.

Here, we take a look at Stoke fans’ reactions as Vrancic completes a move to the club…

you beauty — h 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stokehaz) July 5, 2021

Welcome to the club — alex cooper (@alexmoorecooper) July 5, 2021

Welcome to the club Mario 🙌🔴⚪️ — Spence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Spence_Wright24) July 5, 2021

Well in — . (@Scruffhasworms) July 5, 2021

lovely lovely stuff — matt (@mattdegg02) July 5, 2021

Best signing we’ve done in years, unreal left peg https://t.co/uaTFFSNFgB — Alex Oldham (@AlexOldham94) July 5, 2021

https://twitter.com/UTCstudio/status/1411988988391563269?s=20