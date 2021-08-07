Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Best signing we have made this summer’, ‘Heading in the right direction’ – These Middlesbrough fans are delighted at club update

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Kieran Scott will join the club as Head of Football from Norwich City at the start of September.

It had been reported recently that the 37-year-old was going to take up what would be a key off-field role for Boro as they look to change the way they operate moving forward and an announcement came from the club this afternoon.

Scott has worked closely with Canaries’ Sporting Director Stuart Webber over the years and the Norfolk outfit have been widely regarded as a club who do superb work in the transfer market.

Therefore, news of his arrival has gone down very well with the Boro support who believe this is a big step for the club after years of struggling in the Championship since their relegation, when they wasted a lot of money on new signings prior to Neil Warnock’s arrival.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…


