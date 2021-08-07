‘Best signing we have made this summer’, ‘Heading in the right direction’ – These Middlesbrough fans are delighted at club update

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Kieran Scott will join the club as Head of Football from Norwich City at the start of September.

New appointment to officially start next month ⚽️ #UTBhttps://t.co/BaIS6iRGEn — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 7, 2021

It had been reported recently that the 37-year-old was going to take up what would be a key off-field role for Boro as they look to change the way they operate moving forward and an announcement came from the club this afternoon.

Scott has worked closely with Canaries’ Sporting Director Stuart Webber over the years and the Norfolk outfit have been widely regarded as a club who do superb work in the transfer market.

Therefore, news of his arrival has gone down very well with the Boro support who believe this is a big step for the club after years of struggling in the Championship since their relegation, when they wasted a lot of money on new signings prior to Neil Warnock’s arrival.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

Best signing we have made this summer. His CV speaks for itself. Top work @Boro, very bold and progressive move. — Gary Norman II (@gary_noname) August 7, 2021

Champions league football in 3 years I’m hearing ? — Louis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@louis_baxtrem) August 7, 2021

This is better than any signing we could make this month hopefully we finally have a long term plan — Josh (@JoshStott1994) August 7, 2021

A good move for us. Proven track record and a wealth of experience. 👍 — Twe12thman Boro (@Twe12thman) August 7, 2021

Really excited by this. Welcome to the Boro Kieran 💪🏼 although I am thoroughly depressed he is the same age as me 🤣 — Will (@will_tyerman) August 7, 2021

Heading in the right direction https://t.co/DX16gujywT — Tommy (@NeilWarnockk) August 7, 2021

Gonna be huge for us this new direction in terms of signings and brand of football in the next few years https://t.co/GP2ok6dPrT — Nathan Wilson (@naywilson96) August 7, 2021