‘Best signing of the window’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as player agrees fresh terms

Cardiff City have confirmed that 19-year-old Rubin Colwill has signed a new contract with the club.

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, after somewhat of a breakthrough year in 2021.

Colwill joined The Bluebirds aged eight, progressing through all stages of the academy system, before making his Championship debut for the club during a 3-1 victory over Coventry City.

Two months later, Colwill was handed his first second-tier start, playing 62 minutes against Wycombe Wanderers in a 2-1 win, before playing the same amount of minutes the following game in a 4-0 victory away at Birmingham City.

The highly-rated winger has started just the one game this Championship season, coming on from the bench twice.

Colwill has also featured for Wales at first-team level, making his debut against France as a second half substitute, during a 3-0 defeat.

Colwill has a massive future ahead of him, and therefore, this signing is an extremely important one for the club to tie down.

Exposing the young winger to the club’s first-team set up can only be a good thing at this time in his career, and the fact that Mick McCarthy has kept him so close to the starting XI means that he must rate him highly.

Here, we take a look at how some Cardiff City fans have reacted to the news of Rubin Colwill signing a new contract with the club…

Class that — Ceiron Wesley (@wesley_ceiron18) August 30, 2021

When he come on Saturday he was sharp. — Danni Stockdale 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Danni020716) August 30, 2021

Now reward him with game time — David Goddard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaioGoddard) August 30, 2021

Fantastic news! — Jensen (@Jensen_CCFC) August 30, 2021

Happier to see this signing than anyone we could buy. Looks so good with the ball. Absolutely brilliant 💙💙 — gonzo mckenzie (@MozzasMoshPit) August 30, 2021

Great news but the contract should have been for longer. If he establishes himself this season, then has next proving he's not a 1 season wonder the bigger teams will be circling with only 1 year left on his contract and he could go for a fraction of what he would be worth — Karl Mudd (@Karlmudd) August 30, 2021

Was the brightest spark on sat when he came on. Play him consistently, give him the ball and let him run at the defence. Bit more confidence and we will have a hell of a player on our hands. Congrats 🔵🐦 — Blue1927 (@RBlue1927) August 30, 2021

Wonderful news our best signing of the window without doubt. Over to our manager to give him the first team football this heads up footballer deserves. Yes, he's still developing his strength and other aspects but his potential is just so clear for all to see. Many congrats lad!! — Premier Bluebirds Group (@PremierBluebird) August 30, 2021