Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Best signing of the window’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as player agrees fresh terms

Published

5 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that 19-year-old Rubin Colwill has signed a new contract with the club. 

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, after somewhat of a breakthrough year in 2021.

Colwill joined The Bluebirds aged eight, progressing through all stages of the academy system, before making his Championship debut for the club during a 3-1 victory over Coventry City.

Two months later, Colwill was handed his first second-tier start, playing 62 minutes against Wycombe Wanderers in a 2-1 win, before playing the same amount of minutes the following game in a 4-0 victory away at Birmingham City.

The highly-rated winger has started just the one game this Championship season, coming on from the bench twice.

Colwill has also featured for Wales at first-team level, making his debut against France as a second half substitute, during a 3-0 defeat.

12 of these 25 Cardiff City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25

The club entered the Southern League in 1910.

Colwill has a massive future ahead of him, and therefore, this signing is an extremely important one for the club to tie down.

Exposing the young winger to the club’s first-team set up can only be a good thing at this time in his career, and the fact that Mick McCarthy has kept him so close to the starting XI means that he must rate him highly.

Here, we take a look at how some Cardiff City fans have reacted to the news of Rubin Colwill signing a new contract with the club…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best signing of the window’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as player agrees fresh terms

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: