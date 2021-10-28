Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best signing of the season’, ‘What a statement that is’ – Many Sunderland fans react with delight at latest contract news

Sunderland seem to be doing things right both on and off the pitch at the moment and their exciting week has just gotten even better.

Fresh off their win over Queens Park Rangers to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals, the Black Cats have tied down talented youngster Dan Neil to a new contract, as confirmed on the club website.

A South Shields-born lad, Neil made his Sunderland debut as a 16-year-old in 2018 in the EFL Trophy but he would have to wait until earlier this year in March to make his league bow for the club in two brief cameo appearances.

With an emphasis very much on rebuilding the squad over the summer though for Lee Johnson, the likes of Neil and Elliot Embleton – who won an extension of his own a few weeks ago – were given a chance in pre-season.

That led to Neil’s first league start for Sunderland on the opening day of the campaign against Wigan Athletic, where he filled in at left-back but has since been a regular in the club’s engine room.

A new deal for the 19-year-old was near the top of Sunderland fans’ short-term wish-lists and now that has happened there’s been an outpouring of delight from the Wearsiders.


