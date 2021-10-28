‘Best signing of the season’, ‘What a statement that is’ – Many Sunderland fans react with delight at latest contract news

Sunderland seem to be doing things right both on and off the pitch at the moment and their exciting week has just gotten even better.

Fresh off their win over Queens Park Rangers to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals, the Black Cats have tied down talented youngster Dan Neil to a new contract, as confirmed on the club website.

A South Shields-born lad, Neil made his Sunderland debut as a 16-year-old in 2018 in the EFL Trophy but he would have to wait until earlier this year in March to make his league bow for the club in two brief cameo appearances.

With an emphasis very much on rebuilding the squad over the summer though for Lee Johnson, the likes of Neil and Elliot Embleton – who won an extension of his own a few weeks ago – were given a chance in pre-season.

That led to Neil’s first league start for Sunderland on the opening day of the campaign against Wigan Athletic, where he filled in at left-back but has since been a regular in the club’s engine room.

A new deal for the 19-year-old was near the top of Sunderland fans’ short-term wish-lists and now that has happened there’s been an outpouring of delight from the Wearsiders.

tears in my eyes this is the best day of my life https://t.co/8VWVN7DHNE — liv❤️‍🔥 (@livsafc) October 28, 2021

You just love to see this😍 https://t.co/10jfo6SGEC — Sophie Clarke (@SophieC78738424) October 28, 2021

Best signing of the season, by far https://t.co/wKWIZaX2tv — Harry Eddowes (@harryeddowes) October 28, 2021

One of the best players to come through in years, mint news https://t.co/cPLDqS3uYU — Lee Cuthbertson (@BlackcatsLee25) October 28, 2021

Best Buy of business we have done this year https://t.co/ha2LL4iRHj — Tom Nicholson (@Nicholson14Tom) October 28, 2021

Get in! Quality news this https://t.co/CIOReH79hy — Liam White (@LiamWhite2) October 28, 2021

What a statement that is actually keeping our best young players, would’ve been sold for pennies under previous regime #SAFC https://t.co/Hu9LhtThBa — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) October 28, 2021